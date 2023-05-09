We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No one likes to spend more than they have to, particularly in today's economy. With inflation still looming in the background and a potential recession on the horizon, consumers need to be extra mindful of how they spend their money and where they invest it. Before taking on another bill for the month you'll want to first know that the product or service you're buying is worth it.

This is where pet insurance comes into play. While not as well known as some other insurance types, pet insurance can still be valuable to have. In return for a minimal fee to a provider, owners can secure coverage for a wide range of issues, ailments and veterinarian visits. Pet insurance doesn't have to be expensive and it often is cost-effective. That said, just like everything else on the market, there are some times when it's worth it and some times when it may be worth skipping, particularly when it comes to dogs.

3 times pet insurance is worth it for dogs

Pet insurance can be worthwhile for dogs for a multitude of reasons. Here are three times when it's arguably most important to have.

When your dog is young

You'll never have a better opportunity to get valuable, inexpensive pet insurance than when your dog is young. Pet insurance for puppies is generally cheaper than pet insurance for dogs of other ages. Younger pets are inherently healthier ones, making them cheaper to insure (savings which are then passed on to owners in the form of lower premiums). But it's not just the cost that's better when your pet is young. Coverage options will also be plentiful. You can choose between accident-only policies, comprehensive coverage and more. You can add dental protections. And you can secure coverage for some surprising other things, like treatment for separation anxiety.

Simply put: The younger your dog is, the less you'll pay and the more you'll get. It's easily the most valuable time to insure your dog.

When you have a certain breed

Certain dog breeds have more health issues to deal with than others. If you have one of these breeds then pet insurance will be worth having to help offset the inevitable cost of care.

What kind of breeds fall in this category? A German Shepherd, for example, is more likely to need surgical intervention for hip dysplasia than most other breeds. French and English bulldogs and some other "flat-faced" dogs are prone to suffer from Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome (BAOS), which makes breathing troublesome. Accordingly, they'll also need more medical care and vet visits during their lifetimes than other dogs.

If you know you have a dog that will encounter more health issues than others, pet insurance could be worth securing now, before these issues ultimately arise (and have to be paid for).

Before the weather warms up

While dogs always spend more time outside than cats (obviously), that ratio becomes much more lopsided in the warmer spring and summer months. Dogs tend to be outside much more during this time period. And while that may lead to many fun adventures both for the dog and the owner, there are health issues that can arise, too. Everything from bug bites to heat stroke to seasonal allergies plays a role. You'll want to be covered for the treatment of these issues before they become burdensome for your furry friend.

That said, it pays to get pet insurance before the weather warms up. Pet insurance providers institute a mandatory waiting period before coverage kicks in. So if you wait to apply at the last minute you may not have the financial protection when you need it the most.

The bottom line

In today's economy, you need to be smart with how you spend your hard-earned money. There has to be a clear return on your investment. Fortunately, with pet insurance for dogs, there is.

Pet insurance for dogs is valuable at multiple times, particularly when the dog is young and coverage is cheap and comprehensive. But it's also worth it for certain breeds, otherwise, the owner may get stuck paying for expensive (and consistent) care. It can also be worth it ahead of the warmer months to help pay for issues that arise when your dog is spending more time outdoors.