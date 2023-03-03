We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance is a unique way to protect both your wallet and your furry friend. In exchange for an inexpensive fee to a provider each month (often discounted if paid annually), pet owners can rest easy knowing that they're covered should a medical issue or emergency arise. Pet insurance can be advantageous for dogs, cats (and even some exotic animals) at all stages of their life, although restrictions will grow as your pet ages

But what about young animals? Specifically, puppies.

Do young dogs need pet insurance? Not necessarily. But should you secure a policy anyway? Definitely. There are actually multiple advantages to getting a pet insurance policy while your dog is still a puppy, three of which we will explore below

Do young dogs need pet insurance?

Here are three major reasons why you should get a pet insurance policy for your young dog.

Costs are low

Pet insurance policies operate similarly to the way health and life insurance policies for humans do. If you're a young and healthy applicant you're considered to be less of a risk to the insurer. That low risk is reflected in cheaper monthly premiums. The same applies to your dog. There's no better time to get cheap pet insurance than when your dog is still a puppy. Some pet insurance providers will even offer coverage when your pup is just weeks old.

"We advise all paw-rents to insure their pet at a young age," Spot pet insurance explains on their website. "You can enroll your pet in (a) plan from Spot as soon as they're 8 weeks old. Don't let your pet develop a 'pre-existing condition' before they're insured."

Younger dogs are generally healthier dogs and because of these traits, you'll be able to secure a low-cost policy with no major restrictions.

Coverage is comprehensive

Pet insurance isn't a one-size-fits-all financial service. There are multiple types to choose from ranging from accident-only coverage (which is generally the cheapest option since it only covers things like broken bones and swallowed items) to more comprehensive coverage which can even include treatment for separation anxiety. No matter which type you ultimately decide to choose, you'll have more to choose from if you apply when your dog is young. If you wait until your pet gets older the insurance company may limit what they offer.

There are no disqualifying conditions

A young dog is a dog without pre-existing medical conditions (usually). This makes securing pet insurance at an early age imperative to your pet's health and well-being. As pets age, these conditions can disqualify your pet from coverage in full or, at a minimum, substantially limit what coverage is offered. There are some situations where you can wait for a condition to completely heal and then re-apply but it's generally advisable to not wait until that point and to instead get insured before these conditions become symptomatic and problematic.

Fortunately, the majority of young dogs won't suffer from these issues, thus making your chances of approval for comprehensive and cost-effective coverage that much more likely.

The bottom line

Pet insurance is generally beneficial for a wide range of dogs and cats. While younger dogs may not necessarily need pet insurance it's still advantageous to get it now before costs jump and coverage limitations come into play. By acting early you'll also gain peace of mind knowing that your dog already has a policy, just in case any pre-existing conditions arise in the years to come.