Considering pet insurance? These dog breeds could benefit

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Owners of Newfoundlands may find pet insurance particularly helpful to have. Mathias Ahrens

In today's economic climate known for inflation and a looming recession, consumers need to be particularly careful with how they spend their money. All financial products and services should be carefully analyzed on a cost-benefit analysis. This is especially true for insurance products like life, auto and pet. In order to get the most out of these insurance types consumers will have to do their research and understand the benefits and any potential pitfalls.

Pet insurance, in particular, can be advantageous for a wide group of pet owners. In exchange for a moderate fee to a provider each month owners can secure coverage for medical issues, treatments and veterinarian visits. While this unique insurance type can be helpful for millions of cat and dog owners, it may be particularly beneficial for owners of select dog breeds.

Owners of these breeds are likely to encounter more health issues more often (at a higher price point). In these instances, pet insurance can be a helpful, if not vital, way to pay for rising expenses.

If you're considering pet insurance then start by getting a free price quote.

Dog breeds that could benefit from pet insurance

Here are five dog breeds that could benefit from having pet insurance.

Newfoundlands

This large dog, which can weigh upward of 150 pounds, is known for its friendly demeanor but is also known for developing multiple hereditary health issues as they age. Kidney stones, narrowing of the heart valve and hip and elbow dysplasia are all possible. In these instances, a pet insurance policy may be worth having to offset the inevitable medical costs that will arise as your pet grows.

Get a free pet insurance quote here now to learn more.

Dogue de Bordeaux

This dog breed is also in the 140 to 150-pound weight range and it comes with its own inherent health issues. This can range from aortic stenosis (a type of heart disease) to bloat to its own battles with hip dysplasia. Like Newfoundlands, pet insurance for this dog breed may be on the more expensive side but it could be worth it if the costs for care and treatment are exorbitant.

Jack Russell Terriers

This lively and rambunctious dog breed may not be one of the first ones to come to mind when considering a pet insurance plan but they may benefit from having one nonetheless. This dog breed may suffer from Congenital myasthenic syndrome, an inherited neuromuscular disease. They're more likely to also suffer from mast cell tumors, which generally require immediate removal.

English bulldogs

English bulldogs and their Frenchie counterparts may be some of the most popular dogs out there currently but their popular facial features come with a multitude of breathing issues. In particular, they can have issues with Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome (BAOS), which makes breathing difficult. English bulldogs are also notorious for skin and ear issues and may need treatments for their eyes, all of which a pet insurance policy can help with.

Check pet insurance prices here now to learn more.

German Shepherds

Like Newfoundland and Dogue de Bordeaux breeds, German Shepherds may also encounter health issues like hip and elbow dysplasia. They could also suffer from bloating and may run into their own issues with their eyes as they age. While pet insurance won't pay for all of these items in full, it could be advantageous to have to offset the eventual high costs of care and treatment.

The bottom line

This list is not exhaustive. Dozens of dog breeds (and cats) can benefit from a robust pet insurance plan. But if you have one of the five dog breeds above, or are planning to buy or adopt one of these dogs soon, a pet insurance policy may be especially advantageous. Just be sure to shop around to find a plan with the best rates and terms. Use the table below to get started.