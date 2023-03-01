We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Owning a dog is often a fulfilling, loving experience filled with many great memories and experiences. Dog ownership, however, can also come with pricey veterinary bills and expensive maintenance costs. Visits to the doctor, medication, vaccines, treatments and surgical procedures all quickly add up, particularly as your dog ages and health issues become more common.

Fortunately, there are multiple pet insurance companies on the market that can help alleviate the financial burden of owning a dog. Depending on the type of policy you choose and the deductible that accompanies it, owners can get reimbursed for a wide array of expenses and routine care. While pet insurance can be valuable for cats and even some exotic animals, it's particularly worthwhile for dogs.

Why pet insurance for your dog is worth it

There are multiple reasons why owners should insure their dogs. Here are three primary ones to know.

Costs are rising

If you've been to your veterinarian at all in recent months then you already know that costs are creeping upward. It's not your imagination - prices for veterinary care jumped 10% last year, The Associated Press reported, citing government data. Considering that it can cost hundreds of dollars per year to care for a dog or cat, that's significantly more money out of pocket for the same service.

But pet insurance can help by covering your dog for things like diagnostics, injuries from an accident, cancer, flea and heartworm treatments and more. There are different types of policies to choose from and different providers who can help, giving you the best chance to find a cost-effective and valuable plan for your pup.

Dogs have more health issues than cats

While pet insurance is beneficial for cats, too, it's arguably better to have it for dogs due to their history of health issues.

"While cats live longer than dogs, and while both will require vaccinations and exam fees throughout their lives, cats tend to have fewer medical issues," pet insurer Lemonade explains. "Many cats stay inside, so they're less exposed to risks that could lead to an accident or an illness than a dog is. Dogs are also more prone to hereditary conditions like hip dysplasia or issues with a cruciate ligament."

"Dogs cost more to insure than cats, in part due to data that shows they more often require care than cats, and it's more expensive when it's needed," a Money.com report noted.

Dogs are more prone to accidents and injuries

Because cats almost exclusively stay inside the home and dogs are outside multiple times per day, dogs are more prone to accidents and injuries. So you'll want to account for that - and secure insurance protection - for the inevitable issues that will occur when your pet plays or travels outside the safety of your home. Dogs that go to the park and are walked outside frequently are more likely to get injured by another animal or to ingest something they shouldn't versus cats that are safe at home.

The bottom line

Pet insurance is a valuable protection for millions of pet owners. For dog owners in particular it's especially worthwhile to have in an environment plagued by rising veterinary costs. It's also helpful to have considering dogs generally have more health issues than cats - and they're more prone to accidents and injuries outside of the home. For all of these reasons and more pet insurance for dogs is worth it.

