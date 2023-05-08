We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pets are a part of the family. With their unwavering loyalty, unconditional love and playful nature, they fill our homes with joy, laughter and companionship. But pet ownership also comes with a great deal of responsibility, including ensuring your furry friend stays healthy and safe.

Pet insurance can help make this responsibility less stressful and less expensive. You pay a monthly premium to the insurance provider, and in exchange, they potentially cover up to 90% of eligible medical treatment. Which types of treatment are covered depends on the type of plan you choose.

The most extensive type is the comprehensive plan. While lower-tier plans only cover accidents and injuries, comprehensive plans can cover additional costs that can save you tens of thousands of dollars. These plans tend to be pricier, but they can still be well worth the extra spend.

Should you get comprehensive pet insurance?

Here are three big reasons you should consider getting comprehensive pet insurance.

It covers more treatments

Lower-tier plans may have lower premiums, but they won't offer the same level of protection as comprehensive pet insurance. Accident-only plans, for example, only cover injuries caused by accidents. Comprehensive pet insurance plans usually cover additional medical services such as:

Routine and preventative care

Vaccinations

Flea treatment

Dental cleanings

Alternative medicine

Behavioral issues

Some comprehensive plans even cover non-medical expenses, such as boarding fees or the cost of advertising and rewards for lost pets.

"Having pet insurance allows pet owners to explore a broader range of treatment options, including advanced diagnostics, specialized surgeries, and cutting-edge therapies that may not be affordable without insurance coverage," says Dr. Sabrina Kong, DVM.

You can find affordable coverage

Comprehensive plans typically cost more than accident-only or accident-and-illness plans. However, there are ways to customize a plan and tweak the cost, such as adjusting the deductible amount and reimbursement percentage. For example, the higher the deductible, the lower the monthly premium.

The cost of comprehensive pet insurance also varies depending on your pet's age, breed, lifestyle and overall health. Consider these factors and talk to your vet to determine how much coverage you really need. You can also save by exploring discounts and applying before your pet gets sick.

And bear in mind that while some premiums may seem expensive, they're much cheaper than paying for unexpected medical bills out of pocket.

It provides greater peace of mind

You can't put a price on peace of mind. By opting for comprehensive coverage, you're less likely to face the heartbreaking decision of whether or not to get medical treatment for your pet.

"In today's uncertain times, it is comforting to know that our family pets are protected if there is an unexpected medical expense," says Dr. Doug Mader, DVM. "A sure way to add financial security to your family budget is to get pet insurance for all of your pets. It's an excellent way to make sure you won't have to pay the full cost of vet bills if your pet gets injured or falls ill. Knowing that your pet's medical costs will be covered can make the difference between life and death."

Comprehensive pet insurance also makes it easier to afford preventative care that can head off future health issues.

The bottom line

Comprehensive pet insurance is an excellent option for pet owners who want to ensure their pets receive the best possible medical care. It provides extensive coverage for illnesses, injuries, routine care and more. Although premiums may be higher than other types of pet insurance policies, comprehensive pet insurance offers more extensive protection, making it a worthwhile investment in the long run.

As with any insurance, it's essential to compare policies to find one that fits your needs and budget. By doing so, you can help ensure that your furry friend receives the best possible care when they need it most.