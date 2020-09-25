This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 27)

Host: Jane Pauley
HEADLINES: The next Supreme Court Justice?
This weekend President Donald Trump is expected to name his nominee to the nation's highest court, to fill the seat left open by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.
COVER STORY: Invoking qualified immunity
The doctrine of qualified immunity, whereby police officers are protected from civil lawsuits in certain cases, has come under question. Would eliminating qualified immunity improve relations between police and the greater community? Senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with law experts, and with citizens who have become mired in lawsuits for years owing to police actions that they say violated their Constitutional rights.
For more info:
- Joanna Schwartz, professor, USLA School of Law
- Robert McNamara, senior attorney, Institute for Justice
- Jack Collins, International Association of Chiefs of Police
SPORTS: Jackie Robinson, George Shuba, and the "handshake of the century"
In 1946, when the trailblazing player hit his first homer for a Dodgers farm team in an otherwise all-white league, one player shook his hand – an act that was by turns normal and groundbreaking. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with sculptor Marc Mellon about his statue honoring that momentous exchange.
For more info:
PULSE: TBD
IN CONVERSATION: Jim Belushi, cannabis farmer
Actor Jim Belushi, who became known for his TV, film and stage appearances, may have found a role he was born to play. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Belushi about pursuing his horticultural passion on his Oregon cannabis farm, and about the western wildfires that came close to burning it to the ground.
For more info:
- Belushi's Farm, Eagle Point, Ore.
- "Growing Belushi" (Discovery Go)
PASSAGE: TBD
COMMENTARY: A mother's thoughts
Contributor Josh Seftel – whose conversations with his mother have been featured on "Sunday Morning" from time to time – catches up with his mom, who shares her feelings on the world today and gives us a peek into her life these days.
For more info:
- seftel.com
- More from Josh and Pat in "My Mom on Movies" (Facebook)
TECHNOLOGY: Family-made Rube Goldberg contraptions: Do try this at home!
This year the annual Rube Goldberg Machine Contest offered families under coronavirus lockdown a way to make good use of their time, by building contraptions that are utterly useless, except to accomplish mundane tasks in the time-honored fashion of the legendary cartoonist. Correspondent Mo Rocca witnesses some of the craziest devices.
For more info:
- rubegoldberg.com
- Rube Goldberg Machine Contest
- "The Art of Rube Goldberg" by Jennifer George, foreword by Adam Gopnik (Abrams), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon
- Joseph's Machines by Joseph Herscher (YouTube channel)
MUSIC: Mariah Carey and her vision of success
With a record 19 chart-topping hits, singer and songwriter Mariah Carey spun a bleak and scary childhood into gold and platinum. Now 50 and the devoted mother to nine-year-old twins, she talks with Jane Pauley about her new memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," and about escaping the darkest chapters of her life.
PREVIEW: Mariah Carey opens up
For more info:
- mariahcarey.com
- "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" by Mariah Carey with Michaela Angela Davis (Andy Cohen Books), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available September 29 via Amazon
- "Mariah Carey: The Rarities" (Sony Legacy), available October 2 on CD (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Digital Download (iTunes) and Streaming (Spotify)
- Follow Maria Carey on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
COMMENTARY: Jimmy Carter and a lifetime's response to race
Bestselling historian Jonathan Alter, author of a new biography about the 39th president, explains how Jimmy Carter spent the second half of his life making up for what he did not do when he was younger.
For more info:
- "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life" by Jonathan Alter (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available September 29 via Amazon
- jonathanalter.com
PLAY: The renaissance of rollerskating
A craze from the past is hot again. Correspondent Nancy Giles reports on the history of rollerskating, and why this fad is once more on a roll.
For more info:
- National Museum of Roller Skating, Lincoln, Neb.
- Guptill's Arena, Cohoes, N.Y.
- Tanya Dean's Skaterobics
ELECTION 2020: Presidential debates: When the whole world is watching
John Dickerson of "60 Minutes" on what televised debates tell us about the weight of the job – and about the candidates themselves.
CBS News' coverage of the presidential debate begins Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. on CBSN.
For more info:
- First 2020 Presidential Debate, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, September 29 (Commission on Presidential Debates)
NATURE: Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge
For more info:
- Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, Manteo, N.C.
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city
"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.
Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!