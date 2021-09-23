This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 26)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Family feuds: When bonds are broken

Blood is thicker than water, but when family members become estranged, some experts say the pain of loss can be even greater than if they'd died. Correspondent Susan Spencer discusses family estrangements, which appear to be far more common than previously thought, and how it's never too late to reconcile broken bonds.

A view of the exhibition "Automania," at New York's Museum of Modern Art. CBS News

ART: "Automania" at MoMA: How our love of cars fueled art

An exhibition at New York's Museum of Modern Art explores our fascination with cars and how it's driven new paths in art and design. Correspondent Serena Altschul visits "Automania," which features cars as art, as well as art influenced by cars.

"Automania" at the Museum of Modern Art, New York City (Sculpture Garden exhibit through October 11; gallery portion on view through January 2).

Exhibition catalogue: "Automania," edited by Juliet Kinchin (Museum of Modern Art), available in Hardcover and eBook via Amazon and Indiebound

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi talks to correspondent Mola Lenghi about her new book, "My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future." CBS News

BOOKS: Indra Nooyi on a trailblazing life

Work and life is not a balancing act, it's a juggling act, says Indra Nooyi. For 12 years she was the CEO of PepsiCo – one of the few female leaders of a Fortune 500 company. Nooyi talks with correspondent Mola Lenghi about her memoir, "My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future," and about her mission of gender equity, which she insists is just good business.

Adrienne Warren stars as Tina Turner in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." Manuel Harlan



BROADWAY: How Adrienne Warren becomes Tina Turner on stage

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," nominated for 12 Tony Awards, is reopening on Broadway next month – which also marks the return of Tony nominee Adrienne Warren. Correspondent Maurice DuBois talks with Warren about how she recreated the rock legend in her fiery performance. Warren also talks about how time off due to the pandemic reoriented her career, including her work with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a group dedicated to fighting systemic racism in the theater industry, which will be awarded a Special Tony Award for its efforts.

Don't miss the 74th Annual Tony Awards ceremony, live on Sunday, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+, followed by the special, "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!," at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

You can stream the original Broadway cast album of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

PASSAGE: In memoriam



Competition is fierce at the Giostra del Saracino, in Arezzo, Italy. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM TUSCANY: Jousting, one Italian village's medieval rite

In the picturesque walled city of Arezzo, a medieval ritual is conducted twice each year in which locals don the colors and armor of knights to engage in a jousting competition. Correspondent Seth Doane takes in the pageantry of the Giostra del Saracino, where longstanding family rivalries can play out on horseback.

HARTMAN: Giving thanks



BROADWAY: "Diana": Three acts in the life of a musical

In 2016 composer David Bryan and script writer Joe De Pietro began writing a new musical based on the life of Princess Diana. That production was headed to New York when Broadway shut down in March 2020. Finally, "Diana: The Musical" will open on Broadway this fall, but with a twist: it will make its debut not on the Great White Way, but on Netflix. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the history of the show that rewrote the rules during a pandemic.

To watch a preview of "Diana: The Musical," premiering on Netflix October 1, click on the video player below:

"The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey, with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

TV: "Come on down!": 50 years of "The Price Is Right"

Since 1972, CBS' "The Price Is Right" has been giving Average Joes everywhere a chance to win big. And for the last 15 years, another Average Joe, comedian Drew Carey, has won big, stepping into Bob Barker's shoes as host of a TV institution. Carey talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about his journey from Marine Corps Reservist to standup comic and sitcom star to game show royalty.

Watch "The Price Is Right," on CBS and Paramount+



