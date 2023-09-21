This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 24)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Cassidy Hutchinson with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

COVER STORY: Trump White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson on the price of speaking out

The former Trump loyalist and senior advisor to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said she was "disgusted" upon witnessing the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters over the lie of election fraud. But after testifying to the January 6 Committee, Cassidy Hutchinson was forced into hiding. In her first TV interview she talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the price of telling the truth, as detailed in her new book, "Enough."

For more info:

"Enough" by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available September 26 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org

Test-driving a car on Consumer Reports' six-mile-long auto test track in Connecticut. CBS News

REVIEWS: Inside Consumer Reports

The non-profit organization behind Consumer Reports magazine and website has been testing products since 1936, and today, with an annual testing budget well over $30 million, their 60 labs and teams of engineers put thousands of consumer goods through their paces. "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl talks with some of Consumer Reports' investigators, whose testing of products has affected everything from car safety to recalls of potentially-deadly infant seats.

For more info:



ON DISPLAY: Hip hop

Serena Altschul reports.



THE NEW SEASON: Art

"Sunday Morning" checks out some of the most anticipated new museum exhibitions.

THE NEW SEASON: Movies

"Sunday Morning" previews a few of the most anticipated new films coming this fall.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Gisele Bündchen: "Before I was more surviving, and now I'm living"

Gisele Bündchen, who has modeled since her teens, has been one of the highest-paid supermodels for more than twenty years. But she says she experienced extreme anxiety because of her lifestyle. The 43-year-old divorced mother of two children from her marriage to NFL superstar Tom Brady has since found peace in making a part-time home in Costa Rica. The self-described introvert talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about what she most cherishes.

For more info:



THE NEW SEASON: Books

"Sunday Morning" checks out a few of the most anticipated new titles.



HARTMAN: Bridge to the past



THE NEW SEASON: TV

"Sunday Morning" previews what will have viewers glued to their screens this fall.

Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison and David Byrne of Talking Heads. CBS News

MUSIC: Talking Heads reunited for the return of "Stop Making Sense"

The restoration and re-release of the classic 1984 concert film "Stop Making Sense" is an occasion for the members of the band Talking Heads – David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison – to get reacquainted after decades of estrangement, and to revisit a moment of jubilant shared success. Reuniting for their first joint television interview in decades, they talked with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about Talking Heads' origins and "family dynamics"; their funky blend of rock and performance art; and how, within a few years of the film, the band went on a break that never ended.

To watch a trailer for the restoration of "Stop Making Sense" click on the video player below:

For more info:



THE NEW SEASON: Music

"Sunday Morning" checks out the most anticipated new releases.



TV: "The Sea Beyond": How an Italian TV drama is capturing the world

With more American viewers getting into the habit of streaming TV series in foreign languages, more shows are finding audiences around the world. Among them: The hit Italian series "The Sea Beyond," a steamy coming-of-age drama that will begin streaming in the U.S. next month on MHZ Choice. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with the show's creators and cast about what makes their program unique. Doane also talks with New York Times TV critic Mike Hale, and with Netflix's chief content officer Bela Bajaria, about the rising popularity of international TV.

To watch a trailer for "The Sea Beyond" click on the video player below:

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel's mom

"Sunday Morning" contributor Josh Seftel catches up with his mother, Pat.

For more info:



THE NEW SEASON: Theater

"Sunday Morning" looks at the biggest shows coming to Broadway this fall.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Botero's giant sculptures take over Park Avenue (YouTube Video)

Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, renowned for his fuller-than-full-figured subjects, died on September 15, 2023, at age 91. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" feature that aired on October 10, 1993, correspondent Anthony Mason reports on the installation of 14 monumental bronze sculptures by Botero on New York's Park Avenue, and the quizzical responses of normally jaded New Yorkers.

MUSIC: Pop-up concert with Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett (YouTube Video)

In advance of his new solo album, "Lost at Sea," guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters held a solo acoustic concert at FitzGerald's outside Chicago. He spoke with CBS News' Jake Barlow.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Writers on writing III (YouTube Video)

Enjoy a look back at "Sunday Morning" conversations with some of the most celebrated writers of our time. Featured: Walter Mosley talks with Randall Pinkston about his Easy Rawlins mysteries; Martha Teichner talks with children's book author-illustrator Maurice Sendak about his collaboration with Arthur Yorinks; Patricia Cornwell discusses crime scenes with Martha Teichner; Thalia Assuras profiles Native American author Sherman Alexie; John Updike takes Martha Teichner on a trip through his hometown of Shillington, Pennsylvania; Allen Pizzey visits Frances Mayes at her home made famous in "Under the Tuscan Sun"; Lesley Stahl interviews screenwriter Aaron Sorkin ("The Social Network"); and Rita Braver talks with Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana about their screenplay for the film "Brokeback Mountain."

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!