Consumer Reports: Put to the test The non-profit organization behind Consumer Reports magazine and website has been testing products since 1936, and today, with an annual testing budget well over $30 million, their 60 labs and teams of engineers put thousands of consumer goods through their paces. "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl talks with some of Consumer Reports' investigators, whose testing of products has affected everything from car safety to recalls of potentially deadly infant seats.