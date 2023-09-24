Talking Heads on the return of "Stop Making Sense" The restoration and re-release of the classic 1984 concert film "Stop Making Sense" is an occasion for the members of the band Talking Heads – David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison – to get reacquainted after decades of estrangement, and to revisit a moment of jubilant shared success. Reuniting for their first joint television interview in decades, they talked with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about Talking Heads' origins and their funky blend of rock and performance art; and how, within a few years of the film, the band went on a break that never really ended.