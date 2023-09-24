Watch CBS News

Gisele Bündchen on modeling, divorce, and her true self

Gisele Bündchen, who has modeled since her teens, has been one of the highest-paid supermodels for more than twenty years. But she says she experienced extreme anxiety because of her lifestyle. The 43-year-old divorced mother of two children from her marriage to NFL superstar Tom Brady has since found peace in making a part-time home in Costa Rica. The self-described introvert talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about healthy living, her new role with Gaia Herbs, and what she most cherishes.
