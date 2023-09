Honoring the "Brunswick 15" In 1966 Marvin Jones Sr. was one of 15 students to desegregate Brunswick High School in Virginia, where he spent the loneliest years of his life facing racist taunts and KKK flyers. But he recently reached out to one student who hadn't bullied him, writing a letter to Paul Fleshood. The two met for lunch, and a friendship, long dormant, finally blossomed. It led to efforts to celebrate the courage of the "Brunswick 15," and an emotional return to Brunswick High. Steve Hartman reports.