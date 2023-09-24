9/24: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Tracy Smith talks with former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson about the fallout of her testimony to the January 6 Committee. Plus: Lee Cowan interviews supermodel Gisele Bündchen; Lesley Stahl visits the testing labs of Consumer Reports magazine; Seth Doane looks at the growing popularity of international TV for American viewers; Serena Altschul checks out an exhibit of art inspired by hip hop culture; and we look ahead to the most anticipated movies, music, TV shows, books and theater of the new season.