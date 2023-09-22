Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson says Trump is "dangerous for the country"

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former senior advisor to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, made international headlines when she testified before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack. In her first TV interview, Hutchinson told Tracy Smith on "CBS New Sunday Morning" it was unsafe for her to return home after speaking out.

The interview will be broadcast Sunday, September 24 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Hutchinson moved to the South because her legal team didn't think it was safe for her to remain in Washington, D.C. "I could not go back to my apartment," Hutchinson told Smith. "I ended up moving down to Atlanta for several months."

Cassidy Hutchinson with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

In a wide-ranging interview, Hutchinson talks about her testimony; contradictions between what she said in the televised hearings and earlier depositions; her new book, "Enough" (published by CBS' sister company, Simon & Schuster); and how she almost did not appear before the House Select Committee.

Simon & Schuster

"I almost ran out of – there's a little hold room outside the Committee room that we were about to walk in, and I almost darted," Hutchinson said.

"I heard the door click open and I turned around and I looked at my attorney and said, 'I can't do this.' And I started to walk, and he gently pushed my shoulders. And he said, 'You can do this.' And then we walked out."

Hutchinson said she remains a Republican, but will not back former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

"I would … like to make clear. I would not back the former president of the United States," Hutchinson told Smith. "He is dangerous for the country. He is willing and has showed, time and time again, willingness to proliferate lies to vulnerable American people so he could stay in power. … To me, that is the most un-American thing that you can do."

Watch a preview clip above.

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast Sundays on CBS beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app [beginning at 12 p.m. ET] and on Paramount+, and is available on cbs.com and cbsnews.com.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.



For more info: