Cassidy Hutchinson on fallout from her Trump testimony The former Trump loyalist and senior advisor to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said she was "disgusted" upon witnessing the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters over the lie of election fraud. But after testifying to the January 6 Committee, Cassidy Hutchinson was forced into hiding. In her first TV interview she talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the price of telling the truth, as detailed in her new book, "Enough."