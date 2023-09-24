The New Season: The most anticipated new movies, music, TV and more

Be on the lookout for these new entertainment offerings in the coming months, from screens to stage, from music to page.

Movies

"Killers of the Flower Moon" (October 20)

Martin Scorsese's acclaimed adaptation of David Grann's bestseller, about a scourge of suspicious deaths of members of the Osage tribe in early 20th century Oklahoma, stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an Osage woman's husband with possibly unscrupulous intentions towards her inherited oil rights. Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons also star.

The film debuts in theaters before streaming on Apple TV+ at an undetermined date.

To watch a trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon" click on the video player below:

"Napoleon" (November 22)

"Gladiator" director Ridley Scott (whose first directorial feature was "The Duellists") returns to the Napoleonic Wars period with this sweeping biopic of the French emperor. Joaquin Phoenix, who seems incapable of giving a bad performance, stars as Napoleon, alongside Vanessa Kirby as Josephine.

The film later streams on Apple TV+ at an undetermined date.

"Maestro" (November 22)

Director Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born") stars as the legendary conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic that explores Bernstein's marriage, which endured decades of public success and private infidelity. Carey Mulligan stars as Bernstein's wife, Felicia. Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke and Sarah Silverman co-star.

The film begins its streaming run on Netflix December 20.

"Wonka" (December 15)

In this prequel to the classic musical "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," Timothée Chalamet stars as Roald Dahl's fantastical chocolatier. Where else would you find Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa?

"The Color Purple" (December 25)

Alice Walker's classic novel of a young Black woman's long road to empowerment, first filmed by Steven Spielberg in 1985, became the basis of a Broadway musical in 2005, later revived in 2015. That production, featuring music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, has now been translated to the screen, with a cast that includes Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Ciara, David Alan Grier, and Louis Gossett Jr.

Music

Doja Cat: "Scarlet" (September 22)

The Grammy-winning rapper and singer returns with her fourth album, following her platinum 2021 release, "Planet Her."

"Paint the Town Red," from "Scarlet"

Sufjan Stevens: "Javelin" (October 6)

"Javelin" marks the 13th solo album from the singer-songwriter.

"So You Are Tired," from "Javelin"

Troye Sivan: "Something to Give Each Other" (October 13)

The Australian singer, actor and YouTuber is back with his third album. His previous two, "Blue Neighborhood" and "Bloom," were Top 10 hits in the U.S.

"Got Me Started," from "Something to Give Each Other"

The Rolling Stones: "Hackney Diamonds" (October 20)

How can one not be excited about the legendary band's first studio album of new music in 18 years (since 2005's "A Bigger Bang")? "Hackney Diamonds" also features their last recordings with drummer Charlie Watts (who died in 2021), alongside guest performances by Lady Gaga, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and a veteran of that other Greatest of All Bands, Paul McCartney.

"Angry," from "Hackney Diamonds"

Nicki Minaj: "Pink Friday 2" (November 17)

The Queen of Rap's latest is a sequel to her debut album, "Pink Friday," which hit #1 in 2010. Two months ahead of its release, "Pink Friday 2" has already spawned two hits: "Super Freaky Girl" and "Last Time I Saw You."

"Super Freaky Girl," from "Pink Friday 2"

TV/Streaming

"The Fall of the House of Usher" (October 12) Netflix

Inspired by the works of Edgar Allen Poe, this miniseries from Mike Flanagan ("The Haunting of Hill House") follows the fate of a corporate CEO whose family members begin experiencing grisly deaths. With Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas and Mark Hamill.

"Lessons in Chemistry" (October 13) Apple TV+

Brie Larson plays an aspiring scientist who, in the 1950s, finds her place, not in the kitchen, but as host of a TV cooking show, spreading the message of female empowerment to her audience. Based on Bonnie Garmus' bestseller.

"Fellow Travelers" (October 27) Paramount+/Showtime

Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, "Fellow Travelers" mixes political thriller with historical romance, as Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey's relationship spans the hysteria of McCarthyism in the 1950s through to the AIDS crisis in the '80s.

"Gen V" (September 28) Amazon Prime Video

A spin-off of "The Boys," this superhero series take place at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, where young superheroes test their mettle.

"All the Light We Cannot See" (November 2) Netflix

This limited series, based on Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, tells the story of a German soldier and a blind French girl during World War II. With Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie.

Theater

New York City:

"Jaja's African Hair Braiding" (Opening night October 3)

World Premiere. The Manhattan Theatre Club presents a new play by Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh ("School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play"), about immigrants from West Africa working at a hair-braiding salon in Harlem. Directed by Whitney White ("Our Dear Dead Drug Lord").

"Merrily We Roll Along" (Opening night October 10)

Revival (transferring from a sold-out off-Broadway run last year). Stephen Sondheim's musical about three friends whose shared histories are traced in reverse chronological order, which uncharacteristically flopped back in 1981, is reimagined, with a to-die-for cast: Daniel Radcliffe ("How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying"), Jonathan Groff ("Spring Awakening"), and Lindsay Mendez ("Carousel"). Directed by Maria Friedman, who won an Olivier Award for her staging of the show in London.

"Harmony" (Opening night November 13)

Barry Manilow composed the original score of this rags-to-riches musical, based on the true story of six young German singers in the 1930s who climbed to the heights of international stardom, until Nazis got in the way. A long-in-the-works project (it originally opened in San Diego in 1997, then was re-staged in Atlanta ten years ago, before an off-Broadway run last year), it is directed and choreographed by Tony-winner Warren Carlyle ("The Music Man," "After Midnight").

"Stars in the Night," from "Harmony":

"Monty Python's Spamalot" (Opening night November 16)

Revival. The Tony-winner "lovingly ripped off" from the classic "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" is back following a sold-out run at Washington's Kennedy Center. King Arthur and his coconut-assisted Knights of the Round Table journey to the enchanted land known as Broadway, on orders from God, to find a cup. Watch out for killer rabbits!

Scenes from the Kennedy Center production:

"How to Dance in Ohio" (Opening night December 10)

Adapted from Alexandra Shiva's 2015 HBO documentary about challenges facing autistic young adults at a counseling center in Ohio, this musical (which had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage) features several cast members who are also autistic making their Broadway debuts.

"Getting Ready for the Dance" from "How to Dance in Ohio":

Around the country:

"The Wiz" (Current) National Tour

Revival. The tour of the "Oz"-based musical opens this week in Baltimore (where the Tony-winning original production debuted in 1974), before easing on down the road across the U.S., finally ending on Broadway next year.

"The Nacirema Society" (through October 15) Chicago

Goodman Theatre presents Pearl Cleage's comedy of African American debutantes in 1964 Montgomery, Alabama.

"Run Bambi Run" (through October 22) Milwaukee, Wis.

World Premiere. Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents a rock musical inspired by the notorious "Bambi" Bembenek murder case of the 1980s, with music by Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes.

"Innocent or Guilty," from "Run Bambi Run":

"The Great Gatsby" (Opening night October 22) Millburn. N.J.

World Premiere. A new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel. Directed by Marc Bruni ("Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"), with Jeremy Jordan ("Newsies") as Jay Gatsby, and Eva Noblezada ("Miss Saigon") as Daisy. Book by Kait Kerrigan, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Nathan Tysen.

"Real Women Have Curves" (Opening night December 8) Cambridge, Mass.

American Repertory Theater presents a musical based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the 2002 film, in which a young woman, the child of Mexican immigrants, questions her dreams as well as her parents' vision of life in America. Music by Grammy-winner Joy Huerta (of the Mexican pop duo Jesse and Joy) and Benjamin Velez.

Books

Fiction:

"The Iliad" by Homer, translated by Emily Wilson (September 26)

A new translation of one of the pillars of the Western canon.

"Let Us Descend" by Jesmyn Ward (October 3)

The National Book Award-winner's latest novel tells the story of a girl sold by her enslaver-father in the years before the Civil War.

"The Exchange: After The Firm" by John Grisham (October 17)

Mitch McDeere returns in this sequel to Grisham's 1991 bestseller, set 15 years later, in which McDeere becomes entangled in a kidnapping plot in Libya.

"Absolution" by Alice McDermott (October 31)

The National Book Award-winner for "Charming Billy," returns with a novel about the impact on women's lives of the Vietnam War over a span of decades.

"Day" by Michael Cunningham (November 14)

In this latest from the Pulitzer Prize-winner for "The Hours," a family on the cusp of breaking apart finds itself trapped together due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nonfiction:

"The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty" by Michael Wolff (September 26)

Rupert Murdoch announced this past week that he was leaving as head of both Fox Corporation and News Corp – perfect timing for this coming week's release of the latest tell-all from Michael Wolff ("Siege: Trump Under Fire").

"Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon" by Michael Lewis (October 3)

The author of "The Big Short" traces the rising and falling fortunes of crypto-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, currently being held in custody pending trial for fraud and conspiracy charges following the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

"A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial" by Viet Thanh Nguyen (October 3)

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Sympathizer" offers an unconventional memoir about his journey from Vietnam to America at age four and the violence his family faced in their new home.

"Romney: A Reckoning" by McKay Coppins (October 24)

An in-depth portrait of the former governor, GOP presidential candidate, U.S. Senator, and outspoken critic of the Trumpian Republican Party, who has watched as the GOP has left its one-time standard-bearer behind.

"My Name is Barbra" by Barbra Streisand (November 7)

Hello, gorgeous! The music superstar, Oscar-winning actress and film director finally, finally writes the memoir of a life and career that is unparalleled.

See also: