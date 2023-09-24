How international TV is capturing American viewers With more American viewers getting into the habit of streaming TV series in foreign languages, more shows are finding audiences around the world. Among them: The hit Italian series "The Sea Beyond," a steamy coming-of-age drama that will begin streaming in the U.S. next month on MHZ Choice. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with the show's creators and cast about what makes their program unique. Doane also talks with New York Times TV critic Mike Hale, and with Netflix's chief content officer Bela Bajaria, about the rising popularity of international TV.