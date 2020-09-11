This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 13)

Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Hazardous to your health? The politics of COVID-19
Almost since news of the coronavirus pandemic first broke, partisanship became the lens through which many Americans viewed the dangers of the COVID-19 outbreak – taking hand-washing, masks and social distancing seriously, or not. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with health officials who have been threatened for speaking out about the true hazards of the coronavirus, and examines how the federal government's public health response has been marred by the fingerprints of politics and the dynamics of an election calendar.
HISTORY: Designing D.C.'s new Eisenhower Memorial
Twenty years in the making, a new memorial has been erected, in Washington, D.C., to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who led the Allies to victory in World War II and led the United States through the early years of the Cold War. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Ike's granddaughter, Susan Eisenhower, and with the memorial's architect, Frank Gehry, about how best to honor the life and consequential legacy of the general and commander in chief, whose reputation has only grown with the passage of time.
ASTRONOMY: A golden age of astrophotography
New, cheaper technology has made it easier than ever for amateur photographers to take stunning, out-of-this-world images of the night sky. But as correspondent Serena Altschul reports, our skies are becoming marred by light pollution and, increasingly, orbiting satellites. Still, for photographers, stargazers and astronomers alike, dark sky reserves (where outdoor lighting is regulated) offer some of the best views of the heavens above, and a chance to look up in wonder.
TELEVISION: A new role for Drew Barrymore
Actress, producer, director, author and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore has worn many hats in her 45 years – and she's soon to don another, as host of a new daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," which debuts on Monday. She chats with correspondent Lee Cowan about the challenges of launching a new broadcast during a pandemic, her lifelong work ethic, and how she is meeting the difficulties of a terrible year with what she calls "intelligent optimism."
To watch a trailer for "The Drew Barrymore Show," click on the video player below:
GALLERY: Diana Rigg 1938-2020
The Shakespearean-trained actress gained international fame as sexy superspy Emma Peel in the 1960s TV series "The Avengers."
ART: Painting the presidents
The White House hosts a unique and historic collection of artwork: Portraits of the men who have held the highest office in the land. Portraitist John Howard Sanden talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the pressures and pleasures of committing the likeness of a U.S. president or first lady to canvas. Rocca also explores the long-held and bipartisan tradition of artfully preserving the occupants of the White House.
HARTMAN: Home repair heroes
MUSIC: Keith Urban
Stranded at home in quarantine this spring, Keith Urban had a tough time getting used to life as a traveling musician with nowhere to go. But as he told correspondent Tracy Smith, he successfully pivoted to playing music during a pandemic, from holding a benefit concert for frontline workers at a Nashville drive-in, to finishing his new album, "The Speed of Now, Part 1," in which he recognizes the value of – for once – slowing down.
To watch Keith Urban perform "Tumbleweed," from his new album, "The Speed of Now, Part 1," click on the video player below:
TELEVISION: Welcome to RFD-TV, the channel for rural America
Launched in 2000 to target rural audiences, RFD-TV now carries farm reports, rodeos and down-home entertainment to more than 47 million homes across the country. Correspondent Conor Knighton goes behind the scenes of the little channel with a big programming objective, for a hitherto ignored demographic.
COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on a summer of fun, '50s style
The comedian notes that the simple, family-oriented pleasures that filled our days while quarantining looked a lot more like post-war America than what we're used to.
NATURE: Colorado Rockies
