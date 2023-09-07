This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 10)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan



Walter Isaacson's latest book, published by Simon & Schuster (a division of Paramount Global), is a biography of the adventurous high tech businessman Elon Musk. CBS News

COVER STORY: Walter Isaacson on Elon Musk: "It's almost like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"

The bestselling biographer of such inventive personalities as Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs has written a new book about Elon Musk, the volatile billionaire who has built electric cars, launched rockets, and thrown wrenches into the war between Russia and Ukraine. Walter Isaacson talks with correspondent David Pogue about the ways in which Musk's companies are reshaping history, as well as the celebrity CEO's dramatic personality and his propensity to "go dark."

ALMANAC: September 10

"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley with correspondent David Martin at the Pentagon. CBS News

WORLD: Gen. Mark Milley on seeing through the fog of war in Ukraine

No American has been more deeply involved in the war in Ukraine than Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He took CBS News national security correspondent David Martin to a top secret Pentagon command center where his staff tracks Ukraine's offensive against invading Russian forces. The U.S. is sharing battlefield intelligence with Ukraine, Milley said, but its military retains "target selection and authority to strike."

ARTS: Art on the Mall: American diversity on display

The first-ever curated exhibition on the National Mall, in Washington, D.C., presents works from a diverse range of artists telling stories previously untold amid our nation's historic monuments. Correspondent Faith Salie reports on the installation "Beyond Granite: Pulling Together," which presents a more inclusive representation of America.

Michael Bloomberg with correspondent Mo Rocca at the Perelman Performing Arts Center at the World Trade Center in New York City. CBS News

ARTS: Michael Bloomberg on reviving Lower Manhattan through the arts

The $500 million Perelman Performing Arts Center, opening later this month, is the final major piece of redevelopment at the World Trade Center site in New York City. Former mayor and major benefactor Mike Bloomberg gives correspondent Mo Rocca a tour of The PAC, and discusses the arts' power to transform a neighborhood and a city.

Chef Mario Carbone adding red wine to his Sunday sauce. CBS News

FOOD: The secrets of chef Mario Carbone's Sunday sauce

For generations of Italian-American families, a pot of tomato sauce simmering for hours has been a tradition for bringing the family together. And for chef Mario Carbone, whose namesake New York City restaurant is what he calls a "red sauce joint," a Sunday sauce filled with ground beef, ground veal and pork sausage is a twist on his family's recipe. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh gets a taste.

Oprah Winfrey and Arthur Brooks, who have co-written a new book about happiness. CBS News

BOOKS: Oprah Winfrey and Arthur Brooks on charting a course for happiness

During the pandemic, Oprah Winfrey contacted Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, famed for his lessons on happiness, and proposed teaming up to write a book about finding enjoyment and meaning in your life. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell talks with Winfrey and Brooks about their collaboration, "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier," and about the importance of accepting unhappiness in order to gain fulfillment.

The Colombian megastar Maluma, with correspondent Lilia Luciano. CBS News

MUSIC: Maluma

Correspondent Lilia Luciano reports.

COMMENTARY: One peril facing job-hunters? Being ghosted

To those searching for work online, the job market can be frighteningly similar to online dating. Writer Brad Mislow offers advice to those facing a lot of potential employers swiping left.

