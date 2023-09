Maluma on being a reggaetón warrior The reggaetón hits of Colombian megastar singer Maluma, including "Borro Cassette" and "El Perdedor," have surpassed 50 billion streams worldwide. But his success has gone far beyond the world of music. Correspondent Lilia Luciano talked with the 29-year-old Maluma (a.k.a. Juan Luis Londoño Arias) about his skyrocketing career, and the arts foundation he created in Medellin for at-risk youth.