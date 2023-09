Walter Isaacson on the volatile Elon Musk The bestselling biographer of such inventive personalities as Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein and Steve Jobs has written a new book about Elon Musk, the volatile billionaire who has built electric cars, launched rockets, and thrown wrenches into the war between Russia and Ukraine. Walter Isaacson talks with correspondent David Pogue about the ways in which Musk's companies are reshaping history, as well as the celebrity CEO's dramatic personality and his propensity to "go dark."