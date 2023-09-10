Watch CBS News

How the U.S. helps pierce the fog of war in Ukraine

No American has been more deeply involved in the war in Ukraine than Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He took CBS News national security correspondent David Martin to a top secret Pentagon command center where his staff tracks Ukraine's counter-offensive against invading Russian forces. The U.S. is sharing battlefield intelligence with Ukraine, Milley said, but its military retains "target selection and authority to strike."
