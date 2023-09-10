Watch CBS News

9/10: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, David Pogue talks with Walter Isaacson about his new biography of Elon Musk. Plus: Norah O'Donnell interviews Oprah Winfrey and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks about their collaboration, a book on happiness; David Martin talks with Gen. Mark Milley about intelligence for the war in Ukraine; Mo Rocca sits down with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg to discuss a new arts complex at the site of the World Trade Center; Lilia Luciano profiles Colombian megastar Maluma; Faith Salie visits an art installation on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.; and Kelefa Sanneh finds out what chef and restaurateur Mario Carbone puts in his Sunday sauce.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.