9/10: Sunday Morning Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, David Pogue talks with Walter Isaacson about his new biography of Elon Musk. Plus: Norah O'Donnell interviews Oprah Winfrey and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks about their collaboration, a book on happiness; David Martin talks with Gen. Mark Milley about intelligence for the war in Ukraine; Mo Rocca sits down with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg to discuss a new arts complex at the site of the World Trade Center; Lilia Luciano profiles Colombian megastar Maluma; Faith Salie visits an art installation on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.; and Kelefa Sanneh finds out what chef and restaurateur Mario Carbone puts in his Sunday sauce.