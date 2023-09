Paying it forward Chesterfield, Pa., utilities worker Calvin Godette has been gifting strangers – buying them coffee, groceries or gas – without thinking about much in return. A few months ago, he spotted a woman behind him at a fast-food drive-through who seemed sad, and decided he'd pay for her order. His generosity inspired the recently-widowed Denise Walters to further acts of kindness. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports.