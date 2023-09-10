Watch CBS News

Passage: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including actor-comedian Arleen Sorkin, best known for playing Calliope Jones on "Days of Our Lives," and as the voice of Harley Quinn on "Batman: The Animated Series."
