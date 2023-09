Oprah Winfrey and Arthur Brooks collaborate on "happiness" During the pandemic, Oprah Winfrey contacted Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, famed for his lessons on happiness, and proposed teaming up to write a book about finding enjoyment and meaning in your life. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell talks with Winfrey and Brooks about their collaboration, "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier," and about the importance of accepting unhappiness in order to gain fulfillment.