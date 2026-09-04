This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 6)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

COVER STORY: Remembering 9/11: Three sites where tragedy left its marks

Twenty-five years after September 11, correspondent Lee Cowan talks with people forever touched by the terror attacks, including Harry Handler, who helped a woman escape the North Tower of the World Trade Center; Marine Major Dan Pantaleo, who rushed to rescue survivors, and remove remains, from the Pentagon; and Laurel Homer, who was 10 months old when her father, First Officer LeRoy Homer Jr., was killed when Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pa.

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ALMANAC: Sept. 6

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



HEALTH: What is postpartum psychosis?

Postpartum psychosis (not to be confused with postpartum depression) is a psychiatric emergency with symptoms that can be extreme and dangerous, as testified in the trial of Lindsay Clancy. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with experts about the symptoms, diagnosis and stigma surrounding postpartum psychosis; and with a mother whose experience of hallucinations and distorted reality soon after giving birth threatened her and her family.

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White House chief of staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of President George W. Bush to give him word of a plane crashing into the World Trade Center, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla., Sept. 11, 2001. Doug Mills/AP

REMEMBERING 9/11: Andrew Card on the moment everything changed

On the morning of September 11, 2001, President George W. Bush was visiting an elementary school classroom in Sarasota, Fla., when his chief of staff, Andrew Card, informed him that America was under attack. Card revisits the Emma E. Booker Elementary School with correspondent Major Garrett, and talks about a singular moment, captured in an iconic photograph.

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Ms. Magazine co-founder Gloria Steinem. CBS News

LOOK BACK: Gloria Steinem on the founding of Ms. Magazine

Gloria Steinem, a trailblazing figure in the women's liberation movement who died on Sept. 2, 2026 at age 92, was a 30-something columnist for New York magazine when she helped found a publication aimed at pushing feminism into the mainstream. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired Sept. 17, 2023, Steinem talked with Rita Braver about the origin of Ms. Magazine. Braver also talked with Ms. executive editor Katherine Spillar, who compiled the anthology, "50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution."

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who recently left us.

A Wagyu Brothers burger. CBS News

FOOD: The quest for the best burger

The Wagyu Brothers, a Tokyo hamburger shop, aims to produce the best burger on Earth, using high-grade, hand-chopped Wagyu beef. Correspondent Adam Yamaguchi samples their Wagyu burger, and talks with hamburger expert George Motz about how, in a world of social media, the proliferation of information about burgers is making the competition for best burger more heated than ever.

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Robert De Niro and correspondent Tracy Smith in Tribeca. CBS News

REMEMBERING 9/11: Robert De Niro on helping revive Lower Manhattan after September 11

As the dust settled on New York City following the 9/11 attacks, Robert De Niro and his longtime business partner, producer Jane Rosenthal, looked for ways to pull Lower Manhattan out of the ashes. The Tribeca Film Festival, which debuted in 2002, has not only successfully launched a new generation of filmmakers; it has also helped revitalize the city in what De Niro called "an act of defiance." Tracy Smith talks with De Niro and Rosenthal about their festival's mission: to use art as an antidote to what they see as traumatic times facing America.

To watch a trailer for the documentary "Tribeca 25," click on the video player below:

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REMEMBERING 9/11: When Gander provided safe haven in a time of crisis

The small town of Gander in the Canadian province of Newfoundland saw its population virtually double when U.S. air space was closed on 9/11, grounding 38 international flights on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. For five days, Newfoundlanders gave shelter and comfort to 7,000 stranded passengers and crew members. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with Newfoundlanders who volunteered during the emergency, whose generosity to the "plane people" inspired the Broadway musical "Come From Away."

To watch a trailer for "Come From Away," featuring the Broadway cast, click on the video player below:

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PULSE



COMMENTARY: 9/11 changed the U.S.; Can we change back?

Twenty-five years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, former Carter White House speechwriter James Fallows offers thoughts on the legacy of 9/11 and how American daily life and civic culture changed after the attack.

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MILEPOST



NATURE: TBD



LIVE:

Actor Sylvester Stallone and CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

"CBS Sunday Morning" launches new series of live events at the 92nd Street Y in NYC, debuting with Sylvester Stallone

America's #1 Sunday morning news program announces a new collaboration beginning Sept. 28 to bring conversations with the biggest newsmakers in the arts, politics and culture to the stage, and streamed online.

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Tickets are on sale at www.92ny.org.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Gloria Steinem on "CBS Sunday Morning" (YouTube Video)

Gloria Steinem, a trailblazing figure in the women's liberation movement, died on Sept. 2, 2026 at age 92. Watch these "Sunday Morning" stories about Steinem's impact on feminism, including:

A 2006 profile by Erin Moriarty;

A 2023 interview by Rita Braver, in which Steinem and executive editor Katherine Spillar discuss the origin and influence of Ms. Magazine; and

A 2020 Erin Moriarty report about a TV series, "Mrs. America," that dramatizes the political conflict pitting proponents of equal rights for women (such as Steinem) against conservative lawyer Phyllis Schlafly.

MARATHON: Stories about Alzheimer's patients and their loved ones (YouTube Video)

This collection of "CBS Sunday Morning" stories explores the lives of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's and the toll the disease can take on them and their loved ones:

Jan's story: A love lost to Alzheimer's;

Music out of Alzheimer's;

Eugenia Zukerman on living with Alzheimer's;

Sanjay Gupta's prescription for fighting off dementia;

An Alzheimer's wedding;

A trumpet call against Alzheimer's;

Honoring a beloved mentor with Alzheimer's;

Promising clinical trials in Alzheimer's prevention; and

A tool to help keep dementia in check

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Blue jeans, the fabric of freedom (YouTube Video)

Artisan Roy Slaper, who crafted some of the most-prized denim blue jeans in the world, died on July 13, 2026 at age 54. Slaper was featured in a May 6, 2012 "Sunday Morning" story about the history of blue jeans, in which he described to Serena Altschul how, in his Oakland studio, he singlehandedly created jeans designed to actually look better as they age.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The best of Dolly Parton on "Sunday Morning" (YouTube Video)

Watch interviews and never-before-aired footage from the singer-songwriter's appearances on "CBS Sunday Morning," including:

A 2004 profile of Dolly Parton by Dan Rather;

A previously-unaired 2006 interview with Russ Mitchell in which Parton talks about her friend and "Islands in the Stream" collaborator Kenny Rogers;

A 2019 profile by Tony Dokoupil, followed by:

A behind-the-scenes tour with Parton of the "Diamond in a Rhinestone World" costume exhibition at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles;

Lee Cowan's 2002 conversation with Parton and James Patterson about co-authoring the thriller "Run, Rose, Run," and about Parton's book charity, Imagination Library.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hollywood Legends VII (YouTube Video)

Watch more classic "Sunday Morning" interviews with some of the film industry's most luminous stars:

An intimate conversation with Sophia Loren about fame, men, and sex on screen (2000);

Kim Novak on working with Alfred Hitchcock on "Vertigo" (2020);

Bruce Dern on his career, including his Oscar-nominated performance in "Nebraska," featuring his daughter, actress Laura Dern (2013); and

Lee Grant on her return from the Hollywood blacklist (2014).

Also, the search for the Holy Grail of film vehicles: A 1968 Mustang GT 390, star of the Steve McQueen cop drama "Bullitt," featured in one of the greatest car chases ever filmed (2018).

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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