From the archives: Jazz artist Cassandra Wilson Two-time Grammy-winning jazz singer Cassandra Wilson died on Sept. 1, 2026, at age 70. In this 1997 "Sunday Morning" profile, Wilson talked with correspondent Billy Taylor about her early influences, from her parents, to singers like Joni Mitchell and Richie Havens. PLUS: Watch Cassandra Wilson as a "Sunday Morning" correspondent, interviewing musician Robbie Robertson of The Band, at the Woodstock recording studio Big Pink, in a report broadcast in 1998.