"Come From Away": Transforming tragedy into art, darkness into light

One of the most affecting stories to come from the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 – one that instills a faith in humanity in spite of the horrifying events of that day – was about the generosity of the residents of a small Canadian town towards several thousand stranded, anxious travelers.

In the wake of the attacks, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all air traffic, forcing 38 international flights headed to the United States to land at an airport in Newfoundland near the small town of Gander. The locals responded to the emergency by providing aid and comfort to seven thousand passengers and flight crew members, many desperate for news from home. The locals' individual and collective acts of kindness became the basis of the acclaimed musical "Come From Away."

A scene from the original Broadway production of "Come From Away." Matthew Murphy, "Come From Away"

With book, music and lyrics by the husband-and-wife team of Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the show features an ensemble cast of 12 actors playing all the characters, from the "plane people" stranded on the island, to the Newfoundlanders who took them in. Sankoff and Hein conducted research while visiting Gander during the 10th-year reunion held in 2011. With a book and lyrics taken from their interviews, and a score infused with folk music, "Come From Away" bowed in New York in March 2017, and went on to win three Drama Desk Awards (including outstanding musical and outstanding book of a musical) and a Tony Award (for best director). It played on Broadway for 5 1/2 years (with a break for COVID), and has been produced around the world ever since. [A live capture of the show featuring the Broadway cast is currently available on Apple TV+.]

Sankoff (a native of Ontario) and Hein (born in Saskatchewan) talked with "CBS Sunday Morning" about the origin of the show, and about the impact it has had on the people of Gander.

Conception

Irene Sankoff and David Hein in 2017 in New York City. Walter McBride/Getty Images

Sankoff and Hein, who were living in New York City in a residence for international students on September 11, 2001, said they were not aware of what was happening at Gander at the time that Manhattan was shrouded in the dust of the collapsed World Trade Center: "All of our neighbors came out and took care of us," Hein said. "There's a lot of musicians there, they played music, we had meals together, they checked in on us. My cousin was in the towers, but fortunately escaped, she was on the first floor. And so, we were all waiting for news together, and this community, this international community, came together to take care of each other.

"At the time, one of the residents actually said thank you to us for taking planes on that day, and we didn't even know what they were talking about. But later, when we heard the story of what happened in Gander, it resonated with us because, not only the kindness that we saw in our immediate community, but in the kindness and generosity that New Yorkers showed on 9/12 and the days afterwards – giving blood, being there for one another – and that the theater community did as well."

In interviewing the residents of Gander and the passengers, what was your initial intent, or did you not have one?

Sankoff: "Well, we had been commissioned to write a musical for Sheridan College out in Oakville for the very new Canadian Musical Theatre Project. I remember being afraid, like, there are so many stories, this cannot be, like, the typical musical. How do we do this? I think maybe this is like a 'Laramie Project' sort of play."

Hain: "But I had grown up on Newfoundland music, and everyone we interviewed out there brought out an instrument, and brought up the music that they played growing up. Music is how the Newfoundlanders get through hard times. They have terrible winters out there, and they all come together in kitchen parties and play music and tell stories, and we knew that they had entertained everyone who had been there [on 9/11]. It was this amazing story of music and art, and also generosity."

Sankoff: "It was at a benefit concert to give back to the survivors of 9/11 and the family members, and so, as soon as that music started, I turned to David, and I was like, 'Oh my God, you're right, it is a musical.'

"As soon as we told people this is what we were talking about, they wanted to talk to us. They wanted the story told, and at that time, you know, we were doing this for a college, and they still would travel two hours on the train to come out and talk to us in person and say, like, you can't understand how smart and generous and kind these people were, and this story deserves to be told. And that was really what fueled us: okay, these people who experienced it firsthand and are so grateful want this told. We've gotta do it. We've gotta tell it."

Using people's testimony as book and lyrics is reminiscent of "A Chorus Line" and "Studs Terkel's Working." What were the models for you in translating the interviews with the Gander locals and the plane people into book and song?

Hein: "We did talk about 'Chorus Line,' I remember when we did a lot of the direct address, and obviously the testimony, [and] Irene's memories of seeing 'Chorus Line' as a kid. We obviously looked at 'Laramie Project,' because it was about interviewers going into a community that had, you know, dealt with a tragedy, and also finding some hope in the middle of it. 'Into the Woods' was a strong one. It was group storytelling, and it was a group that goes through an experience and comes out changed on the other side. 'Once' told us that that musical vocabulary could be on a Broadway show.

Sankoff: "'Peter and the Starcatcher,' the direct address into scenes, you know, and just the theatricality of pulling things out of nothing, which is a very big Canadian thing to do. But, you know, we just didn't know if that was a Broadway thing to do. But the other thing was, we weren't aiming to Broadway at that point."

Hein: "We thought Canadian high schools would be forced to do the show as some sort of Canadian high school project."

Sankoff: "Well, having been in New York after 9/11, I was, like, no one's gonna wanna see this. No American is gonna wanna see this. And I'm like, okay, well, you know, the story deserves to be told. The people who it happened to want the story told, so even if we're just doing it for them, we're gonna do it. Like, we have to follow through on this, and see what happens, you know? And it was kind of freeing to know that like, okay, well, we're not aiming for Broadway. This isn't gonna be a regular musical. We just wrote it the way that the story could best be told, and that meant the music propelling us forward into sort of montage scenes, and not having one lead character. I mean, it was a lot of fun. It's a lovely world to live in as you're developing it and, you know, having these voices in your head. I remember going back to Gander, like, four or five years later, and talking to Oz and Bonnie and Claude as if they were old friends, because they were in our heads for four or five years. But you know, they'd forgotten we'd ever gone out there to interview them, so it took them a minute to be like, why are you here? And these are Broadway producers? What's happening? It was a very unique journey, I think, not like a lot of shows going to Broadway."

Was there consolidation of real people into single characters?

Hein: "We often say that we were telling the story of 7,000 passengers who were on the tarmac and 9,000 locals in Newfoundland, so we were telling 16,000 stories, so to make it just coherent for people, we met a lot of women named Diane and a lot of men named Kevin, and we had to consolidate some stories together."

Is that why you had two Kevins?

Hein: "There actually were two Kevins! And the firefighter's name, Hannah's son, is Kevin as well, and we refer to him as Kev. I think we only refer to him once by name. And some stories shared themes of faith or food or translation. There were two translation stories that we found a way to combine. But we always wanted the real people who experienced the story, the plane people around the world, who saw that kindness, to say that's actually what happened. So, when we made small changes, it was always to try to illustrate larger stories that actually happened."

Sankoff: "Even something as silly as, like, Captain Bristol, or the doctors cleaning the bathrooms: we were sitting with five women from Gander Academy, the teachers, and I think we were the first people to interview them, so they were completely fresh, and just, like, stream-of-consciousness talking to each other, and then they just say like, 'Oh, remember the doctors, you know, the most educated people were cleaning the toilets,' and just their excitement about them, and then this one teacher's excitement about the captain. Okay, so what does that look like? Let's have some fun with that. Captain Bass, she's very much, that's her story. 'Me and the Sky' is verbatim, pretty much."

Hein: "Yeah, we interviewed her for, like, four hours, and we were ready to make 'Captain Bass: The Musical.'"

Sankoff: "But it may happen to a different captain. So even someone like her, like, it's all stuff that happened. Maybe happened to somebody else, and maybe happened slightly differently, but we didn't exaggerate the kindness, the events. It was more like, okay, [Nick and Diane] kissed on a bus, not on a plane. Like, those were the liberties we took, nothing like let's make them look nicer. If anything, we had to hold back, because we knew people wouldn't believe it, you know?"

The bravery of being kind

The show is very much about first responders, though they don't treat it as their job or their calling; the show simply depicts it as the locals' common-sense response to an emergency. Did the plane people appreciate how uncommon that might be? And did the Gander locals?

Hein: "No. The plane people told us how extraordinary the response was; the locals in Newfoundland told us how ordinary the response was. They said, 'This is just what anyone would do.' And what's been amazing has been, time and time again, people from around the world saying, 'This was extraordinary.' It renews people's faith in humanity, and reminded people that there was good in the world, and that's what the stranded passengers saw."

Sankoff: "To them, it just made sense. As Claude said, you know, we could have 7,000 scared, lonely, angry, and then he said hangry people sitting on the edge of town, but instead, just by treating them with respect and humanity, we had 7,000 friends. And then eventually, when they left, it was 7,000 new family members. So, I mean, to them, it just made sense to be like, okay, come off the planes, and let's put you in some community buildings. They got off the planes, they went through some processing by mostly volunteers of the town, they got given a juice box, they got given a sandwich, they got put on a bus, and they got put in different community buildings. And then they said, 'Oh, you're eight months pregnant? You're 87 years old? You're not comfortable. Come to my house.' You think of it, it just made sense. And they're still a little, like, 'What is wrong with the rest of you, that just doesn't make sense?'"

The kindness and compassion, we've seen before with natural disasters, like hurricanes and wildfires; the community helps out. But this has the added dimension of a traumatic event where the people don't know what's going to happen, they don't know what's going to happen to them, they don't know where they're being driven to, and so forth. So that tension is really butting up against the generosity, where people want to help, and one guy is worried that they're gonna take his wallet. That tension was very humanizing, in terms of telling their story, and that's the bridge that had to be crossed between the two parties.

Hein: "I think there was so much unknown on both sides. People were getting off the planes, and they still hadn't seen any of the images [of the attacks] by that time, after being cooped up on planes for 28 hours, and then eventually winding up in a hall with TVs set up. But on the other hand, the locals were also just getting the news, and were being told that any of the planes might be bomb threats, and yet still people were climbing into the holds to take care of the animals, and they were welcoming these people into their homes without knowing who they were. It's a type of bravery that we rarely see or talk about these days. It's the bravery of being kind."

It's 25 years later. Many in the audience weren't even alive when it happened. And yet the show is still meeting success. It's not like it only has something to speak of to the people who were there, who remember, who had experienced it at that time. How do you understand younger audiences taking away this story if they didn't live through it themselves?

Hein: "I think we've been surprised that the show resonates with young people and old alike, for people who weren't alive at the time when 9/11 happened. We've seen kids come up with [Captain] Beverly Bass on their shirt. A young Muslim woman said that this show helped her understand why the world changed that day, and what actually happened. It helped them give context to that event. And it's been a safe way for teachers to explain 9/11 to their classrooms by starting off by saying there were people helping. And that's extended to – time and again, unfortunately – tragedies around the world.

"People are able to take this story and say, this is how you respond to a tragedy, and to always look for the helpers in the background, because there's far more of them than there are people trying to hurt people. So, I think it's resonated with kids, when they see dark times, and remembering that this is how we can respond."

I understand that the interview subjects were able to approve of their characters' depictions. Was there anything they had objected to – not necessarily because they thought it was wrong, but because they wanted to be private about it?

Hein: "We were very lucky that when we first went out to Gander on the 10th anniversary, so many people were remembering the stories, and the people who wanted to tell the stories and share their stories, were the ones that came out and who we talked to. Obviously, they didn't know this was going to be a musical, they didn't know it was going to be a Broadway musical, and that it was going to go around the world, so I think they thought we were a bunch of kids who didn't know what they were doing. And luckily, they then would come to workshops, and we would watch them from the back of the house and worry about what they thought, and time and again, they told us that the story needed to be told, and they approved it.

"There were small details. I remember Nick and Diane telling us that they kissed on a bus instead of kissing on a plane, and we said, 'You know, we don't have a scene on a bus right now, so it would really be better if you could kiss on the plane.' And they've, you know, accepted those small alterations. But overall, these were people that we made friends with. We got 'screeched in' with Nick and Diane and Beverly Bass."

You kissed the cod?

Hein: "We kissed the cod! But Irene, who has a slight fish phobia, could not kiss the fish, and Claude, Mayor Elliott, who was running the ceremony, very graciously said, 'I'll make you a deal: you can either kiss the fish, or you can kiss me.'"

Sankoff: "And he gave me a wink, like a very, whatever you do is gonna be fine."

Hein: "So, Irene kissed the mayor, and then the next day we had an interview with him, and I said, 'Hi, I'm David, and you've already kissed my wife.'"

Sankoff: "I will say that we were sensitive, though. When we were first talking to Kevin T, I remember asking him, 'Are you okay if you're in the story with your boyfriend, or do you want us to not include that?' And he thought about it for a second. He was like, 'No, no, it's okay.' And then with Ali, that's actually based on five men. At least one of those men that we spoke to, you know, they didn't want to be identified, and that's fine. He's seen the show, but he doesn't come backstage, he doesn't take part in anything else, and we just sort of keep his identity secret."

Hein: "We had one, strange moment where we had a character in the show who was the boyfriend of another character, and we hadn't had the opportunity to talk to them, and in the middle of doing the workshop in Seattle, one of our actors got an email saying, 'I think you're playing me in a musical?' And we finally got to meet him, and fortunately, he was a musical theater fan."

Sankoff: "His email address was the address of Grey Gardens. And I was like, 'Oh God, we're in trouble! He knows musical theater, he's gonna know this is happening!'"

Hein: "But he was very gracious, and it was wonderful to meet him. We've always tried to have the real people believe in the show, but also believe that we were doing right by them, and that this was their story. And so, if ever there was something that they didn't like, I think they felt comfortable coming to us. But also, we were telling their story with their words, and that's what's important to us."

What was the reception to the show when it was performed for the first time in Gander?

Sankoff: "There's not words in the English language. Just joy. At first, it was very quiet in the lines outside, because Newfoundlanders, they used to be the butt of jokes in Canada, so I think everyone was very like, How are we gonna be represented? And as soon as we got into the chorus of 'I'm an Islander, I'm an Islander,' people started, like, stomping their feet and clapping their hands, and oh my gosh, it was so fun. There's an old folk song in the middle of 'Screech In,' where it's a call-and-response song, but we've forgotten to tell the cast that."

Hein: "So, when the cast sings, the entire audience yelled 'Heave Away' back at them, and everyone burst into tears. It was an extraordinary experience bringing the show back to Newfoundland the first time.

"We were doing a benefit concert in the world's largest walk-in refrigerator, which is their hockey rink where they stored the food at the time. And the entire town came out, and we were so worried. The actors were so worried about getting their accents right; we were so worried about sharing the stories that had been shared with us. By the end of the show, in the final song, everyone stood up. Thousands of people in Gander stood up and started cheering."

Sankoff: "The show wasn't even over yet, but they were just like, we don't even care. We couldn't hear the actors."

Hein: "We were all in tears. It was the best. Everything after that is a cherry on top. There's nothing that will be better than that night. And bringing it back now to Newfoundland means the world, because we're not just bringing the show back, we're bringing the world back. We've shown people around the world, and they are coming to Gander, and they are filling the hotels, and filling the restaurants, and showing them, in a million different ways, that they're thankful for the inspiration, for the hope that we saw the first time in 2011."

The Apple TV filming of the show, with the Broadway cast, was recorded just as we were coming out of the COVID lockdown – a similar trauma where, just as the passengers didn't know what was going to happen, we didn't know what was going to happen with COVID, how long the lockdown was going to take, and so forth. So, what was it like to finally get back into the theater with people and have this story performed live?

Hein: "It was amazing. We had been working on 'Come From Away' potentially as a movie, and so when COVID hit, it was mostly awful, because our show and the theater community was struck so hard, and everyone was out of work. We very quickly tried to pivot to how do we bring people back to work, and doing a live capture of the show was a wonderful way to bring our band and our cast and our crew back. It was insanely challenging to bubble everyone in a hotel, to bring them over, to bring an audience in, all masked. I remember on the day when we had the audience in the theater, there was a shooter in Times Square, and we had to lock the doors, and everyone had to get their cell phones back, and tell their families that they were safe. And so, it was a tense, worrying time, with a lot of fear. And it was so joyous to bring our family back together, to bring these people back to work, and to create some art that had something to say, that reminded us that there can be light after darkness again. I'm so glad we were able to do it.

"It's the most-produced show in the world now, I think, at least in North America."

Sankoff: "There've been productions in Korea and Sweden. We're just sort of signing a contract about China that's sitting in my inbox. You can't shake a stick without hitting a production of 'Come From Away'! I was in, like, Colorado, and someone was like, 'Your show's playing 40 minutes from here,' and they were like, 'We want to go!' And I was like, 'Alright, let's go!' It's remarkable. It's insane."

Hein: "And what's extraordinary is seeing the show in Buenos Aires or Korea. In Japan, the cast told us that they weren't affected by 9/11 very much, but they had their 3/11, which was the tsunami, and the show was about that. It was about how their community responded to that tragedy. And seeing the world say, 'This inspires us, this moves us' in the same way that we were initially moved when we came to Gander, is so affirming. It means that we all believe in the same thing. We all want to be good people and want to be good to one another, and it's been an incredible gift.

"And to have the show resonate now, especially – we're here in Canada, but our second home is Newfoundland, and our third home is New York. I mean, we have many homes now, thankfully. But, to have a story that reminds us that our two countries can work together, and we're there for one another, is another reminder that we can be better than we are right now."

To watch a trailer for "Come From Away," featuring the Broadway cast, click on the video player below:

Live Concert

On Sunday, Sept. 13 in New York City, former Broadway and national tour company members of "Come From Away" will reunite for a free, one-time-only concert event to commemorate 25 years since 9/11. "Come From Away" in Concert: Sounds of Remembrance," an open-air concert, will be performed at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in Lower Manhattan, across from the 9/11 Memorial.

To watch rehearsal video featuring the cast of "Come From Away in Concert: Sounds of Remembrance," click on the video player below:

Remembering 9/11: When Gander provided safe haven in a time of crisis

Remembering 9/11: Where tragedy left its marks

Remembering 9/11: Andrew Card on the moment everything changed

Remembering 9/11: Robert De Niro on helping revive Lower Manhattan after September 11

Remembering 9/11: 9/11 changed the U.S.; Can we change back?

For more info: