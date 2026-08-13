"CBS Sunday Morning" launches new series of live events at the 92nd Street Y in NYC, debuting with Sylvester Stallone

"CBS Sunday Morning" and the 92nd Street Y in New York City are presenting a new series of conversations featuring the biggest newsmakers in the arts, politics and more before a live audience. "CBS Sunday Morning at 92NY" will kick off on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. with correspondent Tracy Smith talking with three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone.

CBS News

Smith will talk with Stallone (star of "Tulsa King" on Paramount+) about his career, the creation of "Rocky," his life, and his new memoir, "The Steps." She will preview the event and profile Stallone on the Sept. 27 edition of "Sunday Morning."

"CBS Sunday Morning at 92NY" is the first in an ongoing series of conversations that "Sunday Morning" will present in collaboration with 92NY. It also marks an exciting brand extension for America's #1 Sunday morning news program, which has been best-in-class for 23 seasons and counting.

"Our viewers are passionate about our show and always ask for more," said Rand Morrison, executive producer of "Sunday Morning." "This is a way to bring what makes 'CBS Sunday Morning' special – fascinating, deep conversations with interesting newsmakers – to more people on additional platforms."

William Morrow

"For over 150 years, the 92nd Street Y has been a world-class beacon for culture, deep conversation, and intellectual curiosity," said 92NY CEO Seth Pinsky. "We are honored to work with 'CBS Sunday Morning' on this incredible new programming series. By bringing two great American institutions together, we are creating the kind of deeply engaging experiences our communities crave and expect."

"CBS Sunday Morning at 92NY" will stream live online at www.92ny.org and be featured later on CBSSundayMorning.com, YouTube and Paramount+. Highlights will be featured across "CBS Sunday Morning"'s social media feeds. Additionally, "CBS Sunday Morning" will preview the interviews on the broadcast leading up to every "CBS Sunday Morning at 92NY" event.

Tickets for the first "CBS Sunday Morning at 92NY" are on sale today, Aug. 13, at www.92ny.org.

"CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 a.m. ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

Follow "CBS Sunday Morning" on X, Facebook, Instagram and at CBSNews.com. Listen to "CBS Sunday Morning" podcasts here and on all podcast platforms. Stream "CBS Sunday Morning" on Paramount+.

@cbssundaymorning Sylvester Stallone arrived in New York City in 1969 with a dream that would eventually become "Rocky." This fall, Stallone joins our very own Tracy Smith at The 92nd Street Y, New York to reflect on his extraordinary journey and new memoir, "The Steps." The evening is the first in CBS Sunday Morning’s new ongoing live events series at 92NY, with Stallone as its first guest. Join us Sep. 28 to hear Stallone tell his story in his own words. Click the link in the bio to purchase tickets. #92ndstreety #SylvesterStallone #RockyBalboa ♬ original sound - CBS Sunday Morning



For more info: