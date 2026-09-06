Extended interview: Gloria Steinem Gloria Steinem, a trailblazing figure in the women's liberation movement, died on Sept. 2, 2026 at age 92. In this extended interview recorded in 2023 and posted for the first time, Steinem talked with correspondent Rita Braver about the challenges facing female journalists in the 1960s; the founding of Ms. Magazine, and the response from advertisers and the public; the use of Wonder Woman as the cover of its first freestanding issue; and why, despite setbacks in the fight for gender equality in the decades since, she considers herself a "hope-aholic."