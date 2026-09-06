Look back: Gloria Steinem on the founding of Ms. Magazine Gloria Steinem, a trailblazing figure in the women's liberation movement who died on Sept. 2, 2026 at age 92, was a 30-something columnist for New York magazine when she helped found a publication aimed at pushing feminism into the mainstream. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired Sept. 17, 2023, Steinem talked with Rita Braver about the origin of Ms. Magazine. Braver also talked with Ms. executive editor Katherine Spillar, who compiled the anthology, "50 Years of Ms.: The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution."