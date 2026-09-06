When a Canadian town provided safe haven on 9/11 The small town of Gander in the Canadian province of Newfoundland saw its population virtually double when U.S. airspace was closed on 9/11, grounding 38 international flights on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. For five days, Newfoundlanders gave shelter and comfort to 7,000 stranded passengers and crew members. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with Newfoundlanders who volunteered during the emergency, whose generosity to the "plane people" inspired the Broadway musical "Come From Away."