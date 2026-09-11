This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 13)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

A long-range Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is a surface-to-surface weapon that can strike targets approximately 500 kilometers away. Darrell Ames/U.S. Army

COVER STORY: Missile crisis - The hard truths about America's military arsenal

The war with Iran was launched more than six months ago, and shows no signs of ending. In the early days of the conflict, the United States fired off thousands of long-range, precision-guided missiles. Now, with its arsenal depleted, the Pentagon is faced with the stark prospect of not having enough high-tech weapons to sustain a conflict against a true military power like China, and has ordered the defense industry onto a "wartime footing" to replenish its stockpiles. That will cost billions of dollars and require years of manufacturing. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin visited some of the plants now ramping up production to rebuild America's military arsenal.

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ALMANAC: September 13

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



WORLD: Shipwrecks and the tantalizing allure of the sea

Shipwrecks have long fascinated oceanographer Robert Ballard, who became renowned for locating the wreck of the RMS Titanic in 1985. He talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about how that discovery 12,000 feet beneath the Atlantic changed him, and about the efforts of his research vessel Nautilus to map the ocean floor. Cowan also talks with Sophie Elmhirst, author of the bestseller "A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck," about human beings at their most vulnerable.

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Kelsie Whitmore, of the San Francisco Firebells, swings against the Boston Hunters, in a Women's Pro Baseball League matchup at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Ill., Aug. 2, 2026. Zoe Davis/Getty Images

SPORTS: The girls of summer

Women's pro baseball has been largely inactive in this country since the pioneering All-American Girls Professional Baseball League folded 72 years ago. Now, with the new Women's Pro Baseball League (which debuted last month), women are again taking to the diamond in a league of their own. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with #1 draft pick Kelsie Whitmore; catcher Maggie Foxx; commissioner Justine Siegal; and CEO Keith Stein about what the new league means for women and sports.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



WORLD: Uncovering a Holocaust survival story

An oral history project organized by former schoolteacher Matthew Rozell to interview World War II veterans uncovered little-known stories from the conflict, including the liberation by American troops of 2,500 Holocaust survivors from a so-called "death train" in April 1945. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Rozell (author of "A Train Near Magdeburg"), historian James Bulgin, and filmmaker Mike Edwards about preserving the memories of WWII vets, and the importance of society learning the stories we must never forget.

To watch a trailer for "A Train Near Magdeberg" click on the video player below:

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HARTMAN: TBD



Correspondent Alina Cho and designer Diane von Furstenberg in Venice. CBS News

FASHION: Diane von Furstenberg on life, love, and a wrap dress

Diane von Furstenberg has been one of the most important names in fashion for nearly 50 years, whose brand has long empowered women, with practical, feminine clothing (most famously embodied by her '70s wrap dress). In Venice, correspondent Alina Cho visits with von Furstenberg, who talks about her life's journey, which she calls a miracle thanks to a mother who survived the Holocaust.

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HEADLINES: Testing the ethical boundaries of surrogacy

In the United States, commercial surrogacy — paying a woman to have fertilized eggs implanted in her uterus so she can carry a pregnancy to term — is widely assumed to be closely regulated. But a yearlong CBS News investigation found that few, if any, meaningful protections exist for surrogates. Correspondent Katrina Kaufman examines the extraordinary cases of surrogates who say they experienced troubling practices in the booming U.S. industry.

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FOOD: Good gourd! A visit to the pumpkin capital of the world

In Morton, Illinois, home to the annual Pumpkin Festival, and site of the Libby's factory responsible for 85 percent of the world's canned pumpkin, correspondent Nancy Giles gets a taste of the local produce and finds out why, in Morton, orange is always in season.

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NATURE: Monarch caterpillars in New York



LIVE:

Actor Sylvester Stallone and CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

"CBS Sunday Morning" launches new series of live events at the 92nd Street Y in NYC, debuting with Sylvester Stallone

America's #1 Sunday morning news program announces a new collaboration beginning Sept. 28 to bring conversations with the biggest newsmakers in the arts, politics and culture to the stage, and streamed online.

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Tickets are on sale at www.92ny.org.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jay Maisel on photographing the Twin Towers (Video)

During the course of his life, New York photographer Jay Maisel, who died last month at age 95, photographed the World Trade Center thousands of times – including on 9/11, when they were destroyed. In this "Sunday Morning" report that aired Sept. 16, 2011, Maisel talked with correspondent Richard Schlesinger about the hold the Twin Towers had on the imagination, and on his camera's lens.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: How one N.J. town suffered loss on 9/11 (Video)

In this story that aired on "Sunday Morning" Sept. 16, 2001, correspondent Bill Geist reported on how his hometown of Ridgewood, N.J., was devastated by the terror attacks on Lower Manhattan, just a short commuter train ride away, and how his friends and neighbors responded to the loss of a dozen members of their community.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 9/11, Osama bin Laden, and a safe haven in Afghanistan (Video)

After terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, America's attention turned fully to the group's leader, Osama bin Laden, and his Al Qaeda network, which had found protection in Afghanistan. Correspondent Allen Pizzey reports on a country already devastated by more than 20 years of continuous warfare, which was anticipating further retaliation by Washington, in a story that originally aired Sept. 16, 2001. Pizzey also talks with Vicky and Mark Timlin, of the charity Hope Worldwide, whose head office ordered them to leave Afghanistan following the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jazz artist Cassandra Wilson (Video)

Two-time Grammy-winning jazz singer Cassandra Wilson died on Sept. 1, at age 70. In this 1997 "Sunday Morning" profile, Wilson talked with correspondent Billy Taylor about her early influences, from her parents, to singers like Joni Mitchell and Richie Havens. PLUS: Watch Cassandra Wilson as a "Sunday Morning" correspondent, interviewing musician Robbie Robertson of The Band, at the Woodstock recording studio Big Pink, in a report broadcast in 1998.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Gloria Steinem on "CBS Sunday Morning" (YouTube Video)

Gloria Steinem, a trailblazing figure in the women's liberation movement, died on Sept. 2, at age 92. Watch these "Sunday Morning" stories about Steinem's impact on feminism, including: A 2006 profile by Erin Moriarty; a 2023 interview by Rita Braver, in which Steinem and executive editor Katherine Spillar discuss the origin and influence of Ms. Magazine; and a 2020 Erin Moriarty report about a TV series, "Mrs. America," that dramatizes the political conflict pitting proponents of equal rights for women (such as Steinem) against conservative lawyer Phyllis Schlafly.

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2026

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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