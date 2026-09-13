Uncovering a Holocaust survival story An oral history project organized by former schoolteacher Matthew Rozell to interview World War II veterans uncovered little-known stories from the conflict, including the liberation by American troops of 2,500 Holocaust survivors from a so-called "death train" in April 1945. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Rozell (author of "A Train Near Magdeburg"), historian James Bulgin, and filmmaker Mike Edwards about preserving the memories of WWII vets, and the importance of society learning the stories we must never forget.