Look back: 9/11, Osama bin Laden, and a safe haven in Afghanistan After terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, America's attention turned fully to the group's leader, Osama bin Laden, and his Al Qaeda network, which had found protection in Afghanistan. Correspondent Allen Pizzey reports on a country already devastated by more than 20 years of continuous warfare, which was anticipating further retaliation by Washington, in a story that originally aired Sept. 16, 2001. Pizzey also talks with Vicky and Mark Timlin, of the charity Hope Worldwide, whose head office ordered them to leave Afghanistan following the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.