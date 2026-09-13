Missile crisis: The hard truths about America's military arsenal The war with Iran was launched more than six months ago, and shows no signs of ending. In the early days of the conflict, the United States fired off thousands of long-range, precision-guided missiles. Now, with its arsenal depleted, the Pentagon is faced with the stark prospect of not having enough high-tech weapons to sustain a conflict against a true military power like China, and has ordered the defense industry onto a "wartime footing" to replenish its stockpiles. That will cost billions of dollars and require years of manufacturing. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin visited some of the plants now ramping up production to rebuild America's military arsenal.