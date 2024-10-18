This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 20)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Bill Whitaker

Novelist John Grisham and Jim McCloskey, founder of Centurion, which advocates for the release of the wrongfully-convicted. CBS News

COVER STORY: John Grisham and Jim McCloskey on the plight of the wrongfully-convicted

Bestselling novelist John Grisham has co-authored a new work of non-fiction: "Framed," a collection of stories about people wrongfully convicted of crimes and the fight to exonerate them. Grisham and co-writer Jim McCloskey, founder of Centurion (an organization dedicated to freeing the innocent), talk with "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty about the factors that contribute to a wrongful conviction. Moriarty also talks with three men who spent 26 years in prison for a murder they didn't commit.

For more info:



ALMANAC: October 20

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



U.S.: Fall foliage

Conor Knighton joins "Larch Madness" participants, who are flocking to see the changing colors on larch trees.

Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride (now running for U.S. Congress), with correspondent Rita Braver. CBS News

POLITICS: Sarah McBride

In 2020, Sarah McBride made history as the first transgender person ever elected to a state senate seat. Now, the Delaware Democrat is running for Congress. McBride talked with correspondent Rita Braver about her campaign, and about attitudes toward trans candidates.

For more info:

Keri Russell, star of the Netflix series "The Diplomat." CBS News

TV: Keri Russell pulls back the curtain on "The Diplomat"

Keri Russell, who played a Russian spy in "The Americans," is now on the frontlines of geopolitics in the Netflix series "The Diplomat," starring as Kate Wyler, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Russell about a show seemingly ripped from the headlines. Doane also asks America's real ambassador to the U.K., Jane Harley, how much the show gets right about working in the State Department.

To watch a trailer for Season 2 of "The Diplomat" click on the video player below:

For more info:

Season 2 of "The Diplomat" debuts on Netflix October 31



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Early European settlers brought pigeons to America to breed as food. Today, in cities like New York, they rule the roost. CBS News

NATURE: What you never knew about pigeons

Love them or hate them, pigeons are an iconic animal of New York City. But there is much about these birds that remains a mystery to most. "Sunday Morning" contributor Christian Cooper talks with bird enthusiasts about a pigeon's intelligence, ability to thrive in a concrete jungle, and suitability as a pet; and with artist Iván Argote, whose T. Rex-sized sculpture of a pigeon is now on display at New York City's High Line.

For more info:



HEADLINES: Yahya Sinwar



HARTMAN: TBD



Comedian Damon Wayans with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

TV: Damon Wayans & Son star in "Poppa's House"

Like father, like son: Damon Wayans is starring with Damon Wayans Jr. in the new comedy series "Poppa's Home." It's the latest family affair for a comedian who has built a career working with his talented siblings Keenan, Shawn, Marlon and Kim, son Michael, and nephews Damien and Craig. Damon talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his journey from working in the Paramount Studio mail room, to creating edgy characters in movies and TV.

To watch a teaser for "Poppa's House," click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Poppa's House" debuts October 1 on CBS and Paramount+

Composer and pianist George Gershwin, at home in New York City, September 1, 1934. CBS via Getty Images

MUSIC: "Rhapsody in Blue" turns 100

This year, musicians all over the world, from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl, are celebrating the 100th birthday of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." Correspondent David Pogue looks into the history of Gershwin's first major work, a piece that melded jazz, classical and orchestral music, and became a fixture of American culture.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Erin Moriarty on what we owe to the wrongfully-convicted

After spending years behind bars for crimes they didn't commit, some men and women who have been wrongfully convicted have received their freedom. But as "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty points out, for many, justice falls short.



NATURE: Manta rays in Mexico



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

WEB EXTRA: Watch an extended interview with Al Pacino (Video)

In this web exclusive, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with Al Pacino to discuss the Oscar-winning actor's memoir, "Sonny Boy." They also explore Pacino's early years in New York City's South Bronx and the influence of his family and friends; the encouragement he received from appearing on stage, and his friendship with fellow actors like Martin Sheen; winning roles in "Panic in Needle Park" and "The Godfather," and filming "Dog Day Afternoon"; his troubles dealing with success and fame; and how he nearly died from COVID.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!