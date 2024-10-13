Watch CBS News

Extended interview: Al Pacino

In this web exclusive, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with Al Pacino to discuss the Oscar-winning actor’s memoir, “Sonny Boy.” They also explore Pacino’s early years in New York City’s South Bronx and the influence of his family and friends; the encouragement he received from appearing on stage, and his friendship with fellow actors like Martin Sheen; winning roles in “Panic in Needle Park” and “The Godfather,” and filming “Dog Day Afternoon”; his troubles dealing with success and fame; and how he nearly died from COVID.
