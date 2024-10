From the archives: Entertainer Mitzi Gaynor Singer, dancer and actress Mitzi Gaynor, who wowed audiences in movies, on TV, and in Vegas, died Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 93. In this Oct. 6, 2019 "Sunday Morning" interview, Gaynor talked with Mo Rocca about landing the starring role in the film version of "South Pacific"; being wooed by Howard Hughes (and how she washed that man right out of her hair); and sharing the "Ed Sullivan Show" stage with The Beatles.