Passage: Remembering Mitzi Gaynor and Lilly Ledbetter Bill Whitaker looks back at two people who left indelible marks in their fields: Lilly Ledbetter, a fair-pay advocate whose fight for equality led to passage, in 2009, of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act; and entertainer Mitzi Gaynor, whose effervescent singing and dancing was featured in Hollywood musicals like "South Pacific," in TV specials, and on the Vegas stage.