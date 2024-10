The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar He was Israel's "most wanted," the accused mastermind of the October 7 attacks. But the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, killed by IDF forces this week in southern Gaza, has not ended Israel's long conflict against the terrorist group. Correspondent Holly Williams reports on the latest developments, and looks back on a 2021 press conference, where Sinwar issued a warning about another war.