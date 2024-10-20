Freed, after 26 years, for a murder they didn't commit Bestselling novelist John Grisham has co-authored a new work of non-fiction: "Framed," a collection of stories about people wrongfully convicted of crimes and the fight to exonerate them. Grisham and co-writer Jim McCloskey, founder of Centurion (an organization dedicated to freeing the innocent), talk with "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty about the factors that contribute to a wrongful conviction. Moriarty also talks with Mark Jones, Dominic Lucci and Kenny Gardiner, three men who spent 26 years in prison for a murder they didn't commit.