10/20: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Bill Whitaker. In our cover story, Erin Moriarty talks with John Grisham and Jim McCloskey about fighting to free from prison the wrongfully-convicted. Also: Rita Braver sits down with Sarah McBride, who is running to become the first trans member of Congress; Seth Doane visits with actress Keri Russell on the set of the hit Netflix series “The Diplomat”; Tracy Smith profiles comedian Damon Wayans, star of the new sitcom “Poppa’s House”; David Pogue explores George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” which is marking its 100th birthday; Conor Knighton goes leaf-peeping in Washington State, where “Larch Madness” is in full glory; and Christian Cooper finds out what we don’t know about pigeons.
