This week on "Sunday Morning" (Oct. 19)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Virginia Giuffre (center) is seen in a file photo with Britain's Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell. Rex Features

COVER STORY: Who was Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre?

Virginia Giuffre was a 16-year-old employee at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 when she says she was recruited by Ghislane Maxwell into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, which Maxwell denies. Before she died by suicide earlier this year, Giuffre wrote a memoir, "Nobody's Girl," and sought the release of the Epstein Files, currently under control of the Trump administration. Tracy Smith talks with Giuffre's co-author, Amy Wallace, and with her brother and sister-in-law, about the woman Giuffre was, her life after Epstein, and whether Maxwell – now in prison for sex trafficking – should be pardoned.

If you or a loved one is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 or to chat online, go to 988Lifeline.org.

ALMANAC: October 19

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ART: Can AI dream? Artist Refik Anadol believes the answer is yes

Artist Refik Anadol has been using artificial intelligence to render immersive imagery, created by algorithms powered by AI, which he likens to a machine's dream state. He talks with Luke Burbank about what he calls a new form of art, and about DataLand, his planned Los Angeles museum that will showcase new ways for AI to communicate with data.

THESE UNITED STATES: Broadway's George M. Cohan

Mo Rocca celebrates the career of a founding father of American theater: George M. Cohan (1878-1942), an actor, playwright, producer, and composer of such standards as "Give My Regards to Broadway," "The Yankee Doodle Boy," and "Over There."

Actor Tim Curry in the 1970s. Photofest

BOOKS: The enigma of Tim Curry

In 50 years on screen, Tim Curry, star of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Clue" and "It," has played roles campy, comical, and menacingly sinister, yet his most inscrutable role is still Tim Curry. The actor talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his memoir "Vagabond" (which is decidedly not a Hollywood tell-all); the stroke he suffered in 2012, and learning how to speak again; and why he never sought to curry stardom.

See also:

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel's Mom on the World Series



The popular music educator Ms. Rachel. YouTube

VIDEO: Ms. Rachel on raising her voice for kids everywhere

To millions of toddlers (and their parents), YouTube star Rachel Griffin Accurso's voice is unmistakable. Her music-filled "Ms. Rachel" videos are cleverly-designed language development lessons, with billions of views, while her global brand now extends to books, toys, and a Netflix deal. She talks with Jo Ling Kent about how she came to music education, and about collaborating with her husband, composer Aron Accurso. She also defends her advocacy for children around the world, including in war-torn Gaza.

MOVIES: Ben Stiller examines the marriage of his parents, comedy greats Jerry Stiller & Anne Meara

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara were a beloved comedy team – and the parents of actor-director Ben Stiller. After the deaths of his mother and father, Stiller sought to pay tribute as few sons could: a documentary about their lives on-stage and off. But even he didn't anticipate to what depths his film, "Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost," would go. Stiller talks with Jim Axelrod about how examining the lives of two comedy greats led to re-examining his own.

To watch a trailer for "Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost" click on the video player below:

"Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost" streams on Apple TV beginning Oct. 24



HARTMAN: Reunion



A plaque marks the international border that runs between Derby Line, Vermont and Stanstead, Quebec - and right through a building. CBS News

U.S.: A cross-border landmark faces a restrictive new future

For more than a century, a unique cross-border institution has straddled the line between Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vermont: The Haskell Free Library & Opera House, where visitors from both countries can freely mix, sharing literacy, culture and friendship. But now, the Trump administration has instituted new rules, restricting access to visitors from Canada. Lee Cowan reports on how a symbol of unity and friendship has now become marked by division.

COMMENTARY: Charles M. Blow on the crisis facing local newspapers

By some estimates, more than 3,200 print newspapers have vanished since 2005, with an estimated two newspapers closing each week. As funding for public broadcasting also shrinks, political analyst Charles M. Blow talks about the importance of local media as the connective tissue of communities – an essential public good jeopardized by industry consolidation and funding cuts.

NATURE: Penguins in Patagonia



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Diane Keaton on Woody Allen, "Annie Hall," and marriage (YouTube Video)

In a conversation with Katie Couric in 2010 for "CBS Sunday Morning," Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton discussed working with writer-director Woody Allen on such films as "Sleeper" and "Annie Hall," and why she never got married.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hollywood Legends VI (YouTube Video)

Watch more classic "Sunday Morning" interviews with some of the film industry's most luminous stars. From 2022, Julia Roberts on her rom-com "Ticket to Paradise," marriage, and the hobby she picked up on a film set; from 1980, producer-director John Houseman on becoming a late-in-life Oscar-winning actor; from 1997, Bette Midler on her stage and screen career; and from 2008, Dustin Hoffman on his big break in "The Graduate." Then, two stories about advances in film preservation: from 1989, an analog restoration of "Lawrence of Arabia," supported by Steven Spielberg; and from 2023, Martin Scorsese on the importance of preservation, particularly the fragility of color film stocks.

