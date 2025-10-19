A cross-border landmark faces a restrictive new future For more than a century, a unique cross-border institution has straddled the line between Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vermont: The Haskell Free Library & Opera House, where visitors from both countries can freely mix, sharing literacy, culture and friendship. But now, the Trump administration has instituted new rules, restricting access to visitors from Canada. Lee Cowan reports on how a symbol of unity and friendship has now become marked by division.