Ben Stiller on his film tribute to parents Jerry Stiller & Anne Meara Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara were a beloved comedy team – and the parents of actor-director Ben Stiller. After the deaths of his mother and father, Stiller sought to pay tribute as few sons could: a documentary about their lives on-stage and off. But even he didn't anticipate to what depths his film, "Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost," would go. Stiller talks with Jim Axelrod about how examining the lives of two comedy greats led to re-examining his own.