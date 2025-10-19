Ms. Rachel on raising her voice for kids everywhere To millions of toddlers (and their parents), YouTube star Rachel Griffin Accurso's voice is unmistakable. Her music-filled "Ms. Rachel" videos are cleverly-designed language development lessons, with billions of views, while her global brand now extends to books, toys, and a Netflix deal. She talks with Jo Ling Kent about how she came to music education, and about collaborating with her husband, composer Aron Accurso. She also defends her advocacy for children around the world, including in war-torn Gaza.