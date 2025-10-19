Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre tells her story in posthumous memoir Virginia Giuffre was a 16-year-old employee at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 when she says she was recruited by Ghislane Maxwell into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, which Maxwell denies. Before she died by suicide earlier this year, Giuffre wrote a memoir, "Nobody's Girl," and sought the release of the Epstein Files, currently under control of the Trump administration. Tracy Smith talks with Giuffre's co-author, Amy Wallace, and with her brother and sister-in-law, about the woman Giuffre was, her life after Epstein, and whether Maxwell – now in prison for sex trafficking – should be pardoned.