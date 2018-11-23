This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 25)

COVER STORY: OK, what's REALLY behind conspiracy theories?

Human beings are skeptical of coincidence, and think in terms of cause-and-effect, which is why many people are attracted to conspiracy theories to explain seemingly inexplicable events, like the assassination of a U.S. President – or, to explain things that never really happened, like "Pizza Gate." Susan Spencer talks with spy novelist Gayle Lynds and psychologist Rob Brotherton about humans' propensity to seek out clandestine, nefarious plots, and with professor Joseph Uscinski, who has studied hundreds of bizarre theories, and who thinks a little dose of conspiracy-thinking actually may be good for democracy.

For more info:



ALMANAC: Andrew Carnegie



ART: Edmund De Waal

Artist Edmund de Waal creates a kind of tactile poetry with the thousands of porcelain "pots" he creates each year in his South London studio. But he's probably even better known for "The Hare With Amber Eyes," a very personal family history which has sold more than a million copies worldwide. The book is named for a tiny Japanese sculpture called a netsuke, one piece of a family collection passed down through five generations to de Waal, all that is left of their once-stupendous wealth. For de Waal, his two great talents are a single shared vocabulary that informs his life. Martha Teichner reports.

For more info:

MUSIC: John Prine, the "Singing Mailman," delivers again

John Prine started writing songs while delivering mail in Chicago in the late 1960s. Over the last 50 years, classic tunes just seemed to pour out of him – some sad, like "Angel From Montgomery" and "Sam Stone"; some funny, like "Illegal Smile" and "In Spite of Ourselves." Now, after beating cancer twice, the 72-year-old Prine is back with a new album, "The Tree of Forgiveness," and it's turning into the biggest record of his career, debuting at #2 on the Billboard Rock and Country charts.

As Anthony Mason learned when he spent some time with Prine in Nashville, the "Mark Twain of American Songwriting" (that's what Rolling Sone called him) says he couldn't have done any of it without the help of his wife, Fiona, and a heaping helping of meat loaf.

To hear John Prine's song "Summer's End," from his album "The Tree of Forgiveness," click on the video player below.

For more info:



FURNITURE: Water beds

People fell hard for water beds when the aqua-filled bedding was introduced half a century ago, but waterbed sales have tanked since their high-point in the 1980s, when about one in every five beds sold in America was a waterbed. Luke Burbank interviews Charlie Hall, the inventor of the water bed, who has introduced a "new and improved" version of the water-filled mattress, the Afloat.

For more info:



POLITICS: Gary Hart

The new movie "The Front Runner" focuses on how, in 1987, the presidential campaign of Colorado Senator Gary Hart was upended by a newspaper story that raised allegations of an extramarital affair. "Imagine out of the blue, somebody came to you and said, 'There's good news and bad news – we want to make a movie about you, but we want to make it about the worst week of your life,'" Hart told correspondent Rita Braver.

In a rare television interview, Hart talks about his eventful career, and about how the media's examination of the private life of an untraditional politician like himself has changed the way character is measured, leading America to get "the kind of leaders we deserve."

PREVIEW: Gary Hart: "All the rules have changed" in politics\

For more info:



OPINION: Giving thanks

The bestselling author, commentator and columnist A.J. Jacobs describes the delightful trouble he went through to thank everyone who helped create his morning cup of coffee.

For more info:

MUSIC: Alessia Cara

The Canadian R&B singer-songwriter talks to correspondent Lee Cowan about her new album, "The Pains of Growing."

To hear Alessia Cara perform her song "Not Today," from her new album "The Pain of Growing," click on the video player below.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of November 26

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

NATURE UP CLOSE: A wolf pack love story

Photographer Deby Dixon and "Sunday Morning" videographer Judy Lehmberg on the Wapiti Lake Wolf Pack of Yellowstone National Park.



